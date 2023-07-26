24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: India pays tribute to 1999 war heroes Every year India celebrates Kargil Diwas on July 26 to mark India’s win over Pakistan during a nearly three-month-long battle on Kargil in Ladakh in 1999. The day honours the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil War.
July 26, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 26 visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war. (Image: ANI)
Singh laid a wreath at the memorial. He also visited the tombstones near the memorial placed in memory of the fallen soldiers. (Image: ANI)
The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter assault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999. (Image: ANI)
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year to mark India’s win over its neighbour and to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. (Image: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits 'Hut of Remembrance' museum constructed in Dras to commemorate the 1999 Kargil war Bravehearts. (Image: ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with the family members of the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. He also handed them a memento & a shawl as a mark of respect. (Image: ANI)
During the celebration, four MIG 29 aircraft fly past over the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: ANI)
Three Cheetal helicopters of Army Aviation fly past over the Kargil War Memorial in Dras and shower flower petals. (Image: ANI)
The music band of Ladakh Scouts, played song 'Desh Mere' at a cultural program organised in Dras ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
Discover the latest
business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!