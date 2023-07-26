24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: India pays tribute to 1999 war heroes

1/9 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 26 visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war. (Image: ANI)

2/9 Singh laid a wreath at the memorial. He also visited the tombstones near the memorial placed in memory of the fallen soldiers. (Image: ANI)

3/9 The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter assault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999. (Image: ANI)

4/9 Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year to mark India’s win over its neighbour and to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. (Image: PTI)

5/9 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits 'Hut of Remembrance' museum constructed in Dras to commemorate the 1999 Kargil war Bravehearts. (Image: ANI)

6/9 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with the family members of the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. He also handed them a memento & a shawl as a mark of respect. (Image: ANI)

7/9 During the celebration, four MIG 29 aircraft fly past over the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: ANI)

8/9 Three Cheetal helicopters of Army Aviation fly past over the Kargil War Memorial in Dras and shower flower petals. (Image: ANI)