IPL 2021 Snapshots | RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson's ton in vain as Punjab Kings register narrow win

Making his captaincy debut, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

RR's Chetan Sakariya picked an early wicket of Mayank Agarwal for just 14 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle scored 40 runs off 28 balls with four 4s and two 6s. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

PBKS skipper KL Rahul and Chris Gayle put together a 67-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

However, Riyan Parag removed Chris Gayle for 40 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

KL Rahul scored 91 runs off 50 balls with seven 4s and five 6s. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Hooda and Rahul put together a 105-run partnership. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Hooda scored a quickfire 64 from 28 balls with four 4s and six 6s. PBKS made 221/6 in 20 overs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Punjab's Mohammed Shami removed Ben Stokes for a duck in his first over. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Jos Buttler was bowled out by Jhye Richardson for 25 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

RR captain Sanju Samson scored 119 runs off 63 balls with 12 fours and 7 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Samson and Dube put together a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh removed Dube for 23 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Riyan Parag and Samson took RR closer to the target with a 52-run partnership. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)