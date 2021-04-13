English
IPL 2021 Snapshots | RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson's ton in vain as Punjab Kings register narrow win

IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson's 119-run knock went in vain they lost to KL Rahul's Punjab Kings by four runs.

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
Making his captaincy debut, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
RR's Chetan Sakariya picked an early wicket of Mayank Agarwal for just 14 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle scored 40 runs off 28 balls with four 4s and two 6s. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
PBKS skipper KL Rahul and Chris Gayle put together a 67-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
However, Riyan Parag removed Chris Gayle for 40 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
KL Rahul scored 91 runs off 50 balls with seven 4s and five 6s. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Hooda and Rahul put together a 105-run partnership. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Hooda scored a quickfire 64 from 28 balls with four 4s and six 6s. PBKS made 221/6 in 20 overs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Punjab's Mohammed Shami removed Ben Stokes for a duck in his first over. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Jos Buttler was bowled out by Jhye Richardson for 25 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
RR captain Sanju Samson scored 119 runs off 63 balls with 12 fours and 7 sixes. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Samson and Dube put together a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Arshdeep Singh removed Dube for 23 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Riyan Parag and Samson took RR closer to the target with a 52-run partnership. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Shami removed Parag for 25 runs. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
Samson's 119-run knock went in vain as Rajasthan Royals lost to Punjab Kings by 4 runs. Samson was named the 'player of the match'. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #KL Rahul #Punjab Kings #Rajasthan Royals #Sanju Samson #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 13, 2021 07:35 am

