IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's 92-run knock helps Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against the Punjab Kings on April 18. (Image: IPL, BCCI)

PBKS' KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made a strong start, putting up a 122-run partnership in 12.4 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Agarwal made 69 runs off 36 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

In this picture, DC's Shikhar Dhawan is seen taking Mayank Agarwal's catch. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

KL Rahul made 61 runs off 51 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Kagiso Rabada picked KL Rahul's wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw opened the innings well for DC, putting up a 59-run partnership for the first wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Shaw was dismissed for 32 runs off 17 balls to Arshdeep Singh. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Dhawan scored 92 runs off 49 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

PBKS' Riley Meredith took the wicket of Steve Smith on 9 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Jhye Richardson took two key wickets of Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets with 10 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)