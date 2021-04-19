MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's 92-run knock helps Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings won by 6 wickets with 10 balls remaining. Shikhar Dhawan was named the 'Player of the Match' for his 92-run knock.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against the Punjab Kings on April 18. (Image: IPL, BCCI)
PBKS' KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made a strong start, putting up a 122-run partnership in 12.4 overs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Agarwal made 69 runs off 36 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
In this picture, DC's Shikhar Dhawan is seen taking Mayank Agarwal's catch. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
KL Rahul made 61 runs off 51 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Kagiso Rabada picked KL Rahul's wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw opened the innings well for DC, putting up a 59-run partnership for the first wicket. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Shaw was dismissed for 32 runs off 17 balls to Arshdeep Singh. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Dhawan scored 92 runs off 49 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
PBKS' Riley Meredith took the wicket of Steve Smith on 9 runs. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Jhye Richardson took two key wickets of Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets with 10 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan was named the 'Player of the Match' for his 92-run knock. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2021 #Punjab Kings #Shikhar Dhawan #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 19, 2021 07:55 am

