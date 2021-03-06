In Pics | 50 years since Sunil Gavaskar’s debut; here’s a look at key moments from his career

This day, 50 years ago, Sunil Gavaskar made his debut for India. In a national career that spanned 16 years, the ‘Little Master’ broke many records helping the Indian cricket team scale new heights. He is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in Test cricket. Gavaskar set multiple world records during his career, including those for most runs and centuries in Test cricket. Here’s a quick look at key moments from his career. (Screenshot courtesy: YouTube/cricket.com.au)

Born in Bombay (now Mumbai), Gavaskar was named India's ‘Best Schoolboy Cricketer’ in 1966. While he was in Mumbai’s iconic and dreaded Ranji Trophy squad for two years, he did not get a single game. He finally made his Ranji debut against Karnataka in 1968-69, albeit with a duck. However, he scored a series of centuries to secure a place in the Indian squad for the 1970-71 tour the West Indies. In this picture: Gavaskar while scoring a magnificent 172 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), his 32nd Test century. (Screenshot courtesy: YouTube/cricket.com.au)

Gavaskar scored 65 and 67 not out in the first match he played. This was followed by 116 and an unbeaten 64 in the Georgetown Test. He scored 124 and 220 in the final test, making a mark in his debut series. In this picture: Gavaskar watching a cricket match between teams featuring expatriate players from India and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket stadium in March 2008. (Image: Reuters/Regi Varghese)

He managed to score his first century on home soil only in November 1976. That came at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this picture: General view of the stand named after Gavaskar at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (Image courtesy: AroundTheGlobe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Gavaskar captained the Indian team between late 1970s and early 1980s with some intervals. His captaincy record remained less impressive as compared to his batting skills. He was stripped of captaincy when India toured England in 1979, but it was restored for the 1979–80 season against Australia and Pakistan. In this picture: Gavaskar looks on as he performs his television duties during a ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on June 15, 2013. (Image: Reuters/Philip Brown)

His 30th Test century came against West Indies, helping him overtake Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 tons. In this picture: Gavaskar (centre-right) and cricketer GR Vishwanath with industrialist and Padma Shri award winner Dr. Manmohan Attavar. (Image courtesy: A friend of Dinker B Rai, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The 'Little Master' joined the Indian side as an advisor. In this picture: Gavaskar tries his hands at bowling during a practice session on the eve of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kanpur on November 19, 2004. (Image: Reuters/Kamal Kishore)