Top 10 most valued companies by market capitalization

10 | Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 15,944.02 crore to Rs 3,99,810.31 crore.

9 | The market valuation of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 29,272.73 crore to Rs 4,37,752.20 crore.

8 | Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 7,526.82 crore to Rs 4,74,467.41 crore.

7 | The mcap of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 16,860.76 crore to reach Rs 5,04,249.13 crore and

6 | HDFC gained Rs 16,020.7 crore to Rs 5,07,861.84 crore.

5 | Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,22,359.73 crore.

4 | The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 3,414.71 crore to Rs 7,27,692.41 crore.

3 | HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped Rs 46,348.47 crore to Rs 9,33,559.01 crore.

2 | The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 1,19,849.27 crore to Rs 13,35,838.42 crore.