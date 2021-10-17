MARKET NEWS

Top 10 most valued companies by market capitalization

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,52,355.03 crore in market valuation last week. Leading the gainers’ chart, HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped Rs 46,348.47 crore to Rs 9,33,559.01 crore. Top 10 most valued firms in market valuation.

Moneycontrol News
October 17, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
10 | Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 15,944.02 crore to Rs 3,99,810.31 crore.
9 | The market valuation of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 29,272.73 crore to Rs 4,37,752.20 crore.
8 | Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 7,526.82 crore to Rs 4,74,467.41 crore.
7 | The mcap of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 16,860.76 crore to reach Rs 5,04,249.13 crore and
6 | HDFC gained Rs 16,020.7 crore to Rs 5,07,861.84 crore.
5 | Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,22,359.73 crore.
4 | The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 3,414.71 crore to Rs 7,27,692.41 crore.
3 | HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped Rs 46,348.47 crore to Rs 9,33,559.01 crore.
2 | The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 1,19,849.27 crore to Rs 13,35,838.42 crore.
1 | Reliance Industries Limited added Rs 18,384.38 crore to Rs 17,11,554.55 crore in its valuation. (Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
