These 9 penny stocks turn multibaggers in less than 5 months

Share price of Biofil Chemicals has multiplied 10 times in less than 5 months Ritesh Presswala Sometimes in the stock market, the riskiest bets return the highest. Moneycontrol analysed penny stocks which have turned multibaggers since the start of the September quarter when many economic activities resumed after a complete lockdown to combat coronavirus spread. We screened BSE universe stocks which were trading below Rs 20 per share on June 30, 2020, and have now gained over 100 percent as of November 20, 2020. We considered only companies with a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, 9 stocks have made the cut. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | The stock has risen 1,211 percent to Rs 169.75 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 12.95 as on June 30, 2020. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. | The stock has risen 295 percent to Rs 34.30 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 8.69 as on June 30, 2020. Mcleod Russel India Ltd. | The stock has risen 236 percent to Rs 25.80 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 7.69 as on June 30, 2020. Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. | The stock has risen 218 percent to Rs 50.25 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 15.80 as on June 30, 2020. Subex Ltd. | The stock has risen 134 percent to Rs 19.85 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 8.47 as on June 30, 2020. Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. | The stock has risen 122 percent to Rs 31.70 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 14.25 as on June 30, 2020. Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. | The stock has risen 112 percent to Rs 39.30 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 18.51 as on June 30, 2020. Gayatri Projects Ltd. | The stock has risen 110 percent to Rs 32.55 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 15.49 as on June 30, 2020. Vikas Multicorp Ltd. | The stock has risen 105 percent to Rs 10.32 as on November 20, 2020 from Rs 5.04 as on June 30, 2020. First Published on Nov 23, 2020 03:42 pm