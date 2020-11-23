These 9 penny stocks turn multibaggers in less than 5 months

Sometimes in the stock market, the riskiest bets return the highest. Moneycontrol analysed penny stocks which have turned multibaggers since the start of the September quarter when many economic activities resumed after a complete lockdown to combat coronavirus spread. We screened BSE universe stocks which were trading below Rs 20 per share on June 30, 2020, and have now gained over 100 percent as of November 20, 2020. We considered only companies with a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, 9 stocks have made the cut. (Data Source: ACE Equity).