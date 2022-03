With Russia's attack on Ukraine, the geopolitical tension in the region has intensified. This has sent the prices of commodities, such as oil and gold, soaring. In fact, oil price is likely to rise further which has a direct impact on global inflation. This has got the investors in Indian and around the world risk averse causing weakness in global equity markets. In 2022 so far, most Nifty stocks have been weak. To be specific, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Ultratech Cement, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and HDFC Life Insurance have fallen 18-24% each. However, all these 5 stocks have more strengths than weaknesses, according to moneycontrol SWOT analysis. Take a look.