These 5 companies cut down their debt heavily in FY20 while retaining growth

While it is essential for a company to bring in fresh money for growth, a debt-heavy balance sheet is not an ideal condition. The idea is to balance the debt levels and at the same time fuel the company's sales and profit numbers. On data analysis, Moneycontrol found only five names from the BSE list of companies that reduced their total debt in FY20 by 25 percent or more on a year-on-year basis. And at the same time, the company's sales and profit growth numbers rose over 25 percent in FY20 itself. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, 3 out of the 5 stocks have gained over 100 percent in FY21 so far (Data Source: ACE Equity).