These 13 smallcap stocks surged over 50% even after Sensex retreated from all-time high

The list is dominated by IT players, with some metal stocks also making the cut.

Ritesh Presswala
April 08, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
It is a general perception among the many investors that when the markets trading near their all-time level then they should remain cautious as might see some profit booking soon. During this type of period, large-cap stocks are preferred as a safer bet to small-cap stocks.  Moneycontrol found 13 smallcap stocks that have gained over 50 percent after Sensex closed its life high level of 52154.13 on February 15, 2021, while during the same period the benchmark index fell 5.6 percent (February 15 to April 06, 2021). Interestingly, the list is dominated by IT sector, it includes stocks like - Hinduja Global Solutions, Happiest Minds Technologies, and Intellect Design Arena. Adani Total Gas has topped the list and has surged a whopping 182 percent in less than 2 month period.  (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Adani Total Gas | The stock has risen 182 percent—from Rs 427.15 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 1204.35 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Hindustan Copper | The stock has risen 84 percent—from Rs 75.3 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 138.25 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Intellect Design Arena Ltd. | The stock has risen 68 percent—from Rs 438.1 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 737.1 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. | The stock has risen 67 percent—from Rs 400.85 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 668.3 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Saregama India Ltd. | The stock has risen 66 percent—from Rs 1068.6 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 1776.35 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Prakash Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 65 percent—from Rs 49.65 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 82.15 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Meghmani Organics Ltd. | The stock has risen 62 percent—from Rs 78.85 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 127.75 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. | The stock has risen 57 percent—from Rs 495.1 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 779 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. | The stock has risen 57 percent—from Rs 1141.15 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 1792.1 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
MMTC Ltd. | The stock has risen 57 percent—from Rs 28.05 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 43.9 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Jindal Poly Films Ltd. | The stock has risen 56 percent—from Rs 498.75 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 775.6 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Reliance Power Ltd. | The stock has risen 55 percent—from Rs 3.23 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 5.02 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Ashiana Housing Ltd. | The stock has risen 53 percent—from Rs 100.25 on February 15, 2021 to Rs 153.35 on April 6, 2021. According to Moneycontrol's technical analysis, the stock has got a "Very Bullish" rating. (Click here)
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Apr 8, 2021 12:56 pm

