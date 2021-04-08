These 13 smallcap stocks surged over 50% even after Sensex retreated from all-time high

Conventional wisdom is that when markets trade near all-time levels, investors should be cautious as profit-booking is round the corner and largecaps are a safer bet over small-cap stocks. But Moneycontrol found that 13 smallcap stocks gained more than 50 percent even after the Sensex rose to its highest level of 52,154.13 on February 15, 2021. During the period—February 15 to April 06, 2021— the benchmark index fell 5.6 percent. The list is dominated by IT sector and includes stocks such as Hinduja Global Solutions, Happiest Minds Technologies and Intellect Design Arena. Adani Total Gas tops the list, surging 182 percent in less than two months. (Data Source: ACE Equity)