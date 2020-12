Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Navin Fluorine | Board approved capital expenditure (to be undertaken at Dahej through wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences) of Rs 195 crore for the purpose of setting-up of a multi-purpose plant.

Wipro | Company completed acquisition of 83.4 percent equity stake in Encore Theme.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Company launched its biryani brand, Ekdum.

Siti Networks | Board approved the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in E-Net Entertainment.

Sugar stocks in focus | Cabinet approved Rs 3,500 crore subsidy for sugar farmers and Rs 6,000 per tonne subsidy for sugar exports to be given for 60 lakh tonnes sugar exports.

CSB Bank | Nomura Singapore acquired 14,96,357 equity shares in the company at Rs 214.5 per share, whereas Akena sold the same number of shares at the same price on the NSE.

JK Tyre & Industries | Edgefield Securities sold 14,65,821 equity shares in the company at Rs 77.76 per share on the NSE.

LT Foods | Frigorifico Allana Private Limited bought 16.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 59.95 per share on the NSE.

Majesco | Third Alpha LLP bought 2,35,414 shares in the company at Rs 977.81 per share on the NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold further 9,70,203 shares in the company at Rs 59.51 per share on the NSE.

Take Solutions | Intelent Data Sciences sold 7.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 50.28 per share on the NSE.

Aster DM Healthcare | Company through its subsidiary, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, has acquired a company in the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - Aster Caribbean Holdings Ltd.

Sunedison Infrastructure | The board has accorded its approval for capital contribution to be made by the company Rs 18,66,53,582 in Sherisha Solar LLP, under the provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership Act.

IRCTC | Government is proposing to offer up to 16 lakh equity shares to the eligible employees of the company at a price of Rs 1,377.55 per equity share. Employee OFS will remain open from December 18 to December 21.

Chembond Chemicals | Subsidiary Chembond Clean Water Technologies executed a distribution agreement with Microdyn-Nadir, a Mann+Hummel Company.

Computer Age Management Services | Company has been considered eligible for selection and further grant of registration as a Central Record Keeping Agency under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Central Record keeping Agency) Regulations.

Dhampure Speciality Sugars | Company agreed to make a strategic investment in Nostalgic Foods Retail.

Olectra Greentech | Evey Trans Private Limited and Olectra Greentech have been declared as L-1 bidders for 353 electric buses from five state transport authorities and 1 State Government Undertaking including under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.

Sagar Cements | HDFC Asset Management Company reduced stake in the company to 4.61 percent from 6.66 percent.

Motherson Sumi Systems | Fitch Ratings revised the outlook for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V. to Stable from Negative and has affirmed its long term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB'.

PG Electroplast | Company approved the raising of funds upto Rs 200 crore through issue of securities.