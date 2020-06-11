Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 11

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Sensex tumbling over 700 points and Nifty barely holding above 9,900. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Benchmark indices ended on negative note on June 11 due to weak global cues and Supreme Court's verdict on the AGR case. Sensex closed 708.68 points down at 33538.37, and the Nifty ended 214.20 points down at 9902. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most today: 2/11 Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,311 | Share were up almost a percent after CLSA increased FY21/22 EPS estimates by 9-10 percent. It has a buy rating with target of Rs 2,700 per share. Sharekhan and LKP Research have a buy rating while Arihant Capital recommeds a hold on the stock. The company reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20 as against Rs 730.32 crore in same period last year, a decline of 15 percent. 3/11 Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 110.30 | Stock price surged 20 percent after Mumbai-based investor and trader Vijay Kedia picked up 1.1 percent equity stake as per the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange. Kedia has bought 3,39,843 equity shares of the company at Rs 87.82 per share. 4/11 IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 521.30 | The stock price was up over 4 percent after experts attributed the rise in the stock to bottom-fishing along with technical factors. On June 10, in a presentation at a Morgan Stanley investor conference, the bank said it was on the path of growth amid challenges posed by COVID-19. 5/11 Telecom stocks tumble | Shares of telecom companies tumbled after SC hearing of AGR case. The case was heard by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and including Justices MR Shah and S Abdul Nazeer. The same bench, on March 18, held that “no further objections would be allowed against payable dues.” The top losers included Vodafone Idea which tumbled 13 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, HFCL, Tejas Networks, ITI and Bharti Airtel. 6/11 Banks take a beating | Banking stocks ended the session on June 11 in the red with PSU banks falling the most. Shares of SBI was down over 5 percent followed by JK Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank. The actual problem of NPA is ailing banks even though the hope rally on the back of re-opening of economy lifted these stocks. 7/11 Tata Metaliks | CMP: Rs 502 | Stock price jumped 2 percent after the company board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2019-20 to be given to the shareholders. 8/11 Mahanagar Gas | CMP: Rs 1,032.95 | The stock price jumped 4 percent on the back of strong Q4 margins. The company’s profit margins have been strong aided by decline in gas prices along with lower tax outgo which helped MGL post a healthy 25 percent YoY net profit growth at a time when revenues have declined. 9/11 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | CMP: Rs 49.95 | Share price jumped 4 percent after the company reported 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 93.79 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of reduced expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 65.59 crore in January-March 2018-19, JSHL said in a BSE filing. However, total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 2,052 crore from Rs 2,385 crore in the year-ago period. 10/11 Orient Green Power Company | CMP: Rs 3 | The share price was up over 3 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing. The total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 116.12 crore as compared to Rs 87.37 crore a year ago. 11/11 HSIL | CMP: Rs 51.20 | The stock price was down over 4 percent after the company reported a 89.91 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 3.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. First Published on Jun 11, 2020 05:11 pm