Sharekhan picks these smallcaps for an upside of upto 36%

Market started the week on positive note on January 10 with benchmark indices rising 1 percent each and also closing above the psychological levels ignoring threat of the new Omicron variant across the globe. Sharekhan picks these six smallcap stocks with an upside up to 36 percent.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,780 | Price Target: Rs 4,707 | Upside: 24 percent | The company is banking on consistent growth in Dominos revenue, scale-up in emerging brands through higher investments, increased presence in international markets, and making investments in high potential businesses to generate better returns for its shareholders in the long run.

Schaeffler India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 9,258 | Price Target: Rs 10,678 | Upside: 15 percent | Broking house We expect a robust performance by the company going forward, driven by normalisation of economic activity, improvement in content per vehicle, strong growth in the wind power and railways businesses, and launch of new products in the aftermarket segment.

Arihant Superstructures | View: Positive | Upside: 23-25 percent | Its high sales booking CAGR (50%+ over FY2020-FY2022E) would ensure multiple times growth in net earnings over FY2021-FY2024E. Almost fully paid up land bank, ready to launch project portfolio, in-house critical operations, presence in key region in right category places the company in a sweet spot.

Radico Khaitan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,241 | Price Target: Rs 1,475 | Upside: 19 percent | The liquor industry is expected to reach close to FY2020 levels by the end of FY2022 with improvement in demand in Q2 and Q3 (especially in the premium segment). The company will be one of the key beneficiaries of improving Indian demographics, consumer preference to premium brands, and reviving liquor policies in various states.

Alembic Pharmaceutical | View: Positive | Upside: 25 percent | Sharekhan believes Alembic is a value pick based on its strong presence across the developed & developing markets & bright growth prospects while attractive valuations provide comfort.