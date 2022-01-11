MARKET NEWS

Sharekhan picks these smallcaps for an upside of upto 36%

Sharekhan picks these smallcaps for an upside of upto 36%

Sharekhan has picked these smallcap stocks with an upside up to 36 percent.

Rakesh Patil
January 11, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
Market started the week on positive note on January 10 with benchmark indices rising 1 percent each and also closing above the psychological levels ignoring threat of the new Omicron variant across the globe. Sharekhan picks these six smallcap stocks with an upside up to 36 percent.
Jubilant FoodWorks | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,780 | Price Target: Rs 4,707 | Upside: 24 percent | The company is banking on consistent growth in Dominos revenue, scale-up in emerging brands through higher investments, increased presence in international markets, and making investments in high potential businesses to generate better returns for its shareholders in the long run.
Jubilant FoodWorks | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,780 | Price Target: Rs 4,707 | Upside: 24 percent | The company is banking on consistent growth in Dominos revenue, scale-up in emerging brands through higher investments, increased presence in international markets, and making investments in high potential businesses to generate better returns for its shareholders in the long run.
Schaeffler India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 9,258 | Price Target: Rs 10,678 | Upside: 15 percent | Broking house We expect a robust performance by the company going forward, driven by normalisation of economic activity, improvement in content per vehicle, strong growth in the wind power and railways businesses, and launch of new products in the aftermarket segment.
Schaeffler India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 9,258 | Price Target: Rs 10,678 | Upside: 15 percent | Broking house We expect a robust performance by the company going forward, driven by normalisation of economic activity, improvement in content per vehicle, strong growth in the wind power and railways businesses, and launch of new products in the aftermarket segment.
Arihant Superstructures | View: Positive | Upside: 23-25 percent | Its high sales booking CAGR (50%+ over FY2020-FY2022E) would ensure multiple times growth in net earnings over FY2021-FY2024E. Almost fully paid up land bank, ready to launch project portfolio, in-house critical operations, presence in key region in right category places the company in a sweet spot.
Arihant Superstructures | View: Positive | Upside: 23-25 percent | Its high sales booking CAGR (50%+ over FY2020-FY2022E) would ensure multiple times growth in net earnings over FY2021-FY2024E. Almost fully paid up land bank, ready to launch project portfolio, in-house critical operations, presence in key region in right category places the company in a sweet spot.
Radico Khaitan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,241 | Price Target: Rs 1,475 | Upside: 19 percent | The liquor industry is expected to reach close to FY2020 levels by the end of FY2022 with improvement in demand in Q2 and Q3 (especially in the premium segment). The company will be one of the key beneficiaries of improving Indian demographics, consumer preference to premium brands, and reviving liquor policies in various states.
Radico Khaitan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,241 | Price Target: Rs 1,475 | Upside: 19 percent | The liquor industry is expected to reach close to FY2020 levels by the end of FY2022 with improvement in demand in Q2 and Q3 (especially in the premium segment). The company will be one of the key beneficiaries of improving Indian demographics, consumer preference to premium brands, and reviving liquor policies in various states.
Earum Pharmaceuticals | The company has signed a digital MOU with the Government of Gujarat. It is planning to make an investment of approximately Rs 50 crore by establishing a manufacturing unit of pharma finished formulation/ API.
Alembic Pharmaceutical | View: Positive | Upside: 25 percent | Sharekhan believes Alembic is a value pick based on its strong presence across the developed & developing markets & bright growth prospects while attractive valuations provide comfort.
NOCIL | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 256 | Price Target: Rs 348 | Upside: 36 percent | Broking house lower the FY22 earnings estimate to factor lower margin assumption in H2FY22 but maintain FY23-24 earnings estimates, as likely normalisation of input cost to aid margin recovery. NOCIL is a play on import substitution and China Plus One strategy by global customers and the same would drive market share gains with improved financials.
NOCIL | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 256 | Price Target: Rs 348 | Upside: 36 percent | Broking houses lower the FY22 earnings estimate to factor lower margin assumption in H2FY22 but maintain FY23-24 earnings estimates, as likely normalisation of input cost to aid margin recovery. NOCIL is a play on import substitution and China Plus One strategy by global customers and the same would drive market share gains with improved financials.
first published: Jan 11, 2022 08:35 am

