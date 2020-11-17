Sharekhan bets on these 15 stocks for 10-33% upside

Jubilant FoodWorks | LTP: Rs 2,475 | Upside: 13 percent | With the trend of digital ordering increasing at every aspect of consumption and shift to trusted brands, Jubilant FoodWorks is expected to post better performance in the coming quarters. Further, the company can leverage its delivery and store expertise in new ventures such as Chinese cuisine (Hong’s Kitchen) and Indian food to capture a large pie in the domestic restaurant space in the coming years. It expect the company’s revenue and PAT to post a CAGR of ~10% and 26%, respectively, over FY2020-23E. The stock is currently trading at 46x its FY2023E earnings (and 22.4x its FY2023 EV/EBIDTA). Recommend buy on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,799.