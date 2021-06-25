RIL AGM 2021: Here is what global brokerage firms have to say

At the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), chairman Mukesh Ambani made a number of key announcements, including the launch of JIOPhone Next in September, the induction of Saudi Aramco as a strategic partner and a cumulative investment of Rs 75,000 crore in new energy business over the next three years. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Morgan Stanly | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 2,262. The company is focused on the next hypergrowth opportunity in clean technology. The ‘MEGA’ plan is unique in a global context and can spur re-rating. The ‘MEGA’ plan raises investment cycle clarity & reduces holding company discount worry. The shift in capital allocation to renewables/decarbonisation capex should lift multiples, while the company’s partnership approach in the new energy business should not cause de-rating.

CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,250. The company exhibited hopes of closing the O2C stake sale with Aramco this year. The clarity on the new energy foray is useful. Any big take-up of new smartphones to be an important trigger, while progress in teh omni-channel retail will also be an important trigger.

JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 2,250 from Rs 2,055. The key highlight was $10 billion capex in green/renewable business over three years. The broking house has build in Rs 100 per share in its target price for new energy/renewable business. The company is clearly embarking on a new capex cycle, though it looks smaller at this stage versus previous cycles. Value accretion to increase as the company ramps up execution on these businesses.