The Indian equity market is northbound with the benchmark indices trading at their all-time high. In the calendar year 2021 so far, Sensex has gained about 11 percent, and the BSE 200 index has surged about 17 percent. While the rally has been broad with many stocks participating, there have been eight names in the BSE 200 index that have fallen anywhere between 10 percent and 20 percent during the same time period. Among them, stocks like Amara Raja Batteries and Bandhan Bank have fallen over 20 percent, according to ACE Equity data. Meanwhile, it is interesting to know that according to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, 4 companies have more strengths than weaknesses.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 21 percent to Rs 733 as on July 15. It has declined 28 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 1025.00. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more weaknesses than strength points.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 21 percent to Rs 320 as on July 15. It has declined 26 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 430.25. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more weaknesses than strength points.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 18 percent to Rs 9 as on July 15. It has declined 36 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 13.80. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more weaknesses than strength points.

Whirlpool Of India Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 16 percent to Rs 2200 as on July 15. It has declined 21 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 2777.00. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more strengths than weaknesses points.

Biocon Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 13 percent to Rs 403 as on July 15. It has declined 17 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 487.70. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more weaknesses than strength points.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 12 percent to Rs 1750 as on July 15. It has declined 15 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 2048.95. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more strengths than weaknesses points.

Petronet LNG Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 11 percent to Rs 221 as on July 15. It has declined 20 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 275.25. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the company has more strengths than weaknesses points.