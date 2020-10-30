Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 30

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,064.35 | The stock added close to 2 percent ahead of its September quarter earnings. The company is expected to show strong rebound in Q2FY21 sequentially in retail business amid lockdown easing. Meanwhile, Jio is likely to maintain its earnings growth on all parameters with addition of more than 10 million subscribers QoQ. In fact, all segments are expected to see growth sequentially, except refining, with flat-to-marginal rise in gross refining margins QoQ, while the petrochemical business may show double-digit growth in operating earnings QoQ, brokerages feel. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.