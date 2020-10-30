Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 30

Except auto, bank and FMCG other sectoral indices ended higher. BSE Midcap index gained 0.6 percent, while BSE Smallcap index ended flat. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive day on October 30 dragged by auto and FMCG names. At close, Sensex was down 135.78 points, or 0.34%, at 39,614.07 and Nifty was down 28.40 points, or 0.24%, at 11,642.40. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,064.35 | The stock added close to 2 percent ahead of its September quarter earnings. The company is expected to show strong rebound in Q2FY21 sequentially in retail business amid lockdown easing. Meanwhile, Jio is likely to maintain its earnings growth on all parameters with addition of more than 10 million subscribers QoQ. In fact, all segments are expected to see growth sequentially, except refining, with flat-to-marginal rise in gross refining margins QoQ, while the petrochemical business may show double-digit growth in operating earnings QoQ, brokerages feel. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Cholamandalam Investment | CMP: Rs 271.20 | The stock jumped over 8 percent after the company reported a 41 percent rise in profit after tax at Rs 432 crore for the September 2020 quarter on improvement in net income margin and lower operational expenses. The diversified financial services company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 307 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 8.80 | The stock price was up over 5 percent. The debt-ridden telecom firm reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. Vodafone Idea had posted a loss of Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal on account of making provisions for statutory due payments. Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 79.25 | The stock was up a percent after net profit came in at Rs 6,227.3 crore against Rs 1,910.8 crore (QoQ). Revenue was up 32.1 percent at Rs 85,610.4 crore against Rs 64,801 crore (QoQ). EBITDA gained 74.3 percent at Rs 9,607 crore against Rs 5,512.3 crore (QoQ). EBITDA margin stood at 11.2 percent against 8.5 percent (QoQ). Astec Lifesciences | CMP: Rs 1,136.05 | The share price added 4 percent after the pharma company posted net profit which surged 238 percent to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Sales of the company was up 10.55 percent to Rs 155.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 140.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Karur Vysya Bank | CMP: Rs 32.30 | The stock price added 2 percent after net profit jumped 81.5 percent at Rs 114.9 crore against Rs 63.3 crore (YoY). Gross NPA at 7.9 percent against 8.3 percent (QoQ). Net NPA at 3 percent against 3.4 percent (QoQ). NII grew 0.9 percent at Rs 601.5 crore against Rs 596.3 crore (YoY). Dixon Tech | CMP: Rs 9,330 | The share price gained 3 percent after net profit grew 21.7 percent at Rs 52.4 crore against Rs 43 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 16.9 percent at Rs 1,638.7 crore against Rs 1,402 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 41.7 percent at Rs 89.4 crore against Rs 63.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 5.5 percent against 4.5 percent (YoY). Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | CMP: Rs 188.15 | The stock added over 4 percent after announcement that the board will consider share buyback on November 4. A board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on November 04, 2020 for consideration and approval of financial results for the second quarter & half year ended September 30, 2020. TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 454.95 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company reported a 29.37 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 181.41 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 256.88 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations, however, increased to Rs 5,254.36 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 4,960.27 crore in the same period of 2019-20. InterGlobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,304 | The stock shed 2 percent after the company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,062 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY. EBITDAR, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent, came in at Rs 408.5 crore, up 59.3 percent, YoY from Rs 256.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate for EBITDAR was Rs 511 crore loss. First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:16 pm