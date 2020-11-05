Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 5

State Bank of India: CMP: Rs 218.50 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the bank reported a 51.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the September quarter at Rs 4,574 crore compared to Rs 3,012 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed 14.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 28,181.5 crore in Q2FY21 with credit growth at 6.02 percent YoY and net interest margin at 3.34 percent for the quarter. CLSA has reiterated "buy" on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 330 from Rs 310 per share.