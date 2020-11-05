Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 5

All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by the Nifty Metal (up 4 percent), while Bank, Energy and Infra indices rose 2 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added over 1.5 percent each.
Market rallied for the fourth consecutive session on November 5 on the back of positive global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 724.02 points or 1.78% at 41340.16, and the Nifty was up 211.80 points or 1.78% at 12120.30. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:
State Bank of India: CMP: Rs 218.50 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the bank reported a 51.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the September quarter at Rs 4,574 crore compared to Rs 3,012 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed 14.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 28,181.5 crore in Q2FY21 with credit growth at 6.02 percent YoY and net interest margin at 3.34 percent for the quarter. CLSA has reiterated "buy" on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 330 from Rs 310 per share.
HPCL | CMP: Rs 205.20 | The stock surged 10 percent after the company's board approved a proposal for buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2 500 crore and at a price not exceeding Rs 250 per equity share, payable in cash, from its shareholders / beneficial owners from the open market. The company's Q2FY21 standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,477.4 crore against Rs 1,052.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Godrej Consumer | CMP: Rs 665.90 | The stock ended lower by a percent on November 5. The company's consolidated net profit rose 10.7 percent YoY at Rs 458 crore against Rs 413.9 crore. Its revenue was up 10.8 percent at Rs 2,915.1 crore against Rs 2,630.2 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.
BASF | CMP: Rs 1,488 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the chemical maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 412.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 2.32 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total income for the September quarter increased to Rs 2,462.8 crore from Rs 2,080.5 in the year-ago period.
SRF | CMP: Rs 4,868 | The stock price spiked over 10 percent after the chemicals maker on November 4 said its consolidated net profit rose 57 percent to Rs 316 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Electricals | CMP: Rs 503.20 | The share price was up over 3 percent after the company posted consolidated net profit at Rs 53.1 crore against loss of Rs 32.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its revenue was up 11.1 percent at Rs 1,218 crore versus Rs 1,095.6 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 105 crore against Rs 24 crore and margin was at 8.6 percent versus 2.2 percent, YoY.
PVR | CMP: Rs 1,227.50 | The share price gained 10 percent after the Maharashtra Government allowed cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes to open with 50 percent capacity from November 5. CLSA has maintained buy with a target at Rs 1,600 per share. The company's revenues were mainly from movies distribution. The rent negotiations are ongoing, with settlements in 60% of cinemas, said CLSA.
Apar Industries | CMP: Rs 303.40 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after consolidated net profit of the company was up 57.8 percent at Rs 53.5 crore against Rs 33.9 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue went down 19 percent at Rs 1,480.7 crore against Rs 1,829 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was up 9.1 percent at Rs 118.9 crore against Rs 109 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 8 percent against 6 percent (YoY).
Pidilite Industries | CMP: Rs 1,588.85 | The share price ended in the green after the company reported a 9.66 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.44 crore for the September quarter. It had posted a profit of Rs 325.04 crore in the July-September period a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 4.08 percent at Rs 1,880.33 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,806.58 crore in the year-ago period.
Tata Power | CMP: Rs 55.35 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after Crisil upgraded its rating on the company's non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities to 'AA' from 'AA negative'. The outlook on the rating has been revised to ‘Stable’ from ‘Positive’. The rating on Tata Power’s commercial paper programme has been reaffirmed at A1+.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:50 pm