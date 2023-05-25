Gainers & Losers: 10 Stocks that moved the most on May 25

1/11 Indian benchmark indices recovered some of the previous session losses to end on a positive note in a highly volatile session on May 25, helped by gains in FMCG and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 98.84 points or 0.16 percent at 61,872.62, and the Nifty was up 35.80 points or 0.20 percent at 18,321.20. About 1,830 shares advanced, 1,573 shares declined, and 112 shares Take a look at the gainers and losers of the day:

2/11 Asian Granito India | CMP Rs 47.50 | Shares of Asian Granito India Ltd were trading almost 4 percent down around noon after weak Q4 numbers disappointed investors. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs.455.5 crore, registering a 5 percent decline over the year-ago quarter, the company said on May 24. Margin declined sharply due to a steep rise in gas price quarter on quarter. There was a 13 percent year-on-year increase in price due to the non-availability of administered pricing mechanism gas, which resulted in a spot purchase from Sabarmati gas. Product changes in the material subsidiary resulted in lower production and a reduction of the margin on traded goods.

3/11 Fine Organic Industries | CMP Rs 4454.40 | Fine Organic Industries jumped more than 7 percent intraday and closed a percent lower, a day after the chemicals company reported a 40.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 149.4 crore in the January-March period. Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 106 crore.The rise in bottomline was aided by a strong improvement in operating margin even as the topline remained weak.

4/11 Trident | CMP Rs 32.65 |The share price of Trident Ltd dropped 6 percent, a day after the company reported a 28.4 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 129.7 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

5/11 JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | CMP Rs 2048.85 |JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 6 percent, a day after the pharmaceutical company reported a 3.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 87.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. During the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 762.3 crore, up 22 percent from Rs 624.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The revenue growth was driven by strong performance and double-digit growth across all segments.

6/11 Borosil Renewables | CMP Rs 483| The share price of Borosil Renewables dropped nearly 3 percent, a day after the company reported a 75 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 11.69 crore in the fourth quarter. The solar glass manufacturer’s total income for the January-March quarter stood at Rs 191.62 crore, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.09 percent from Rs 182.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.

7/11 Piramal Pharma | CMP Rs 78.45 | Shares of Piramal Pharma shot up 13.5 percent, as investors cheered for the drugmaker's strong earnings recovery in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company posted its highest margin and revenue in FY23 during the fourth quarter. Bouncing back from a net loss of Rs 90 crore in Q3, the drugmaker reported a net profit of Rs 50 crore in the quarter under review.

8/11 Prudent Corporate Advisory | CMP Rs 910 |Prudent Corporate Advisory shares closed around 3 percent up after the company posted robust Q4 results. Financial products distributor, reported a 36.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenues to Rs 177 crore and an 81.5 percent rise in net profit to Rs 41.2 crore.

9/11 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers |CMP Rs 455.90| Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price fell 5 percent despite the company reporting better numbers for the quarter ended March 2023 and bagging orders from Indian Navy. Garden Reach Shipbuilders has reported a 17.1 percent year-on-year increase in its March FY23 quarter profit to Rs 55.3 crore against Rs 47.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

10/11 Gujarat Pipavav | CMP Rs 111.30 | Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd slipped 3 percent on May 25 despite the company reporting a 30.8 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 97.3 crore for quarter ended March FY23. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue for Q4 FY23 grew by 6.8 percent to Rs 234.7 crore compared to Rs 219.6 crore in the year-ago period.