1/11 On May 18, the Indian equity benchmarks showed volatility on expiry day with Sensex down 128.90 points or 0.21 percent at 61,431.74, and the Nifty down 51.80 points or 0.28 percent at 18,130.00.

About 1,530 shares advanced, 1,846 shares declined, and 124 shares unchanged.

2/11 Whirlpool India | CMP Rs 1362.70 | Shares of Whirlpool India gained 1 percent despite posting a 24.6 percent year-on-year decline in Q4 profit at Rs 63.7 crore as most brokerages have retained their Buy rating on the stock.

3/11 Thermax | CMP Rs 2280.10 | Shares of Thermax rose about 4 percent on May 18, reacting to a strong set of quarterly numbers, but the stock came off its intraday high closing 7 percent down. Consolidated revenue was up 16 percent YoY to Rs 2,310.82 crore while net profit surged 52 percent at Rs 156.21 crore. EBITDA rose 48 percent on year to Rs 199.90 crore. A cool off in commodity costs led to an expansion in operating margin to 8.65 percent from 6.79 percent.

4/11 GIC Housing Finance | CMP Rs 170.70 | The share price of GIC Housing Finance dropped 5 percent after the company’s March quarter performance failed to enthuse investors. The company, a day earlier, had reported a 6.80 percent growth in net consolidated profit in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. Its profit after tax stood at Rs 52.33 crore in Q4 FY23 as against Rs 49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

5/11 MTAR Technologies | CMP Rs 1896.25 |MTAR Tech shares declined 5 percent on profit booking after the company posted a strong performance in the March quarter of FY23, halting a three-day rally in the stock. The nuclear and space equipment manufacturer had gained around 7 percent in the last three sessions.

6/11 JK Tyre and Industries | CMP Rs 180.95 | Shares of JK Tyre slumped over 9 as investors cashed in partial profits following strong quarterly earnings. This came on the back of a strong run in the counter in recent months. In the past three months, the stock has clocked in over 23 percent gains, giving investors room to book partial profits.

7/11 Sanghi Industries | CMP Rs 71.35 | Sanghi Industries Ltd’s share price dropped 4 percent, a day after the company reported standalone net sales at Rs 225.67 crore in the March quarter, down 36.46 percent from Rs 355.15 crore in the year-ago period. Its quarterly net loss widened to Rs. 104.56 crore from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022. EBITDA was negative at Rs 11.30 crore against Rs. 45.69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

8/11 Quess Corp | CMP Rs 391.20 | Quess Corp saw over a percent decline in its share price after the business services provider reported a 61-percent decline in net profit for the quarter at Rs 30 crore, compared to Rs 77 crore reported in the year ago period. Net profit stood at Rs 86 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

9/11 BLS International | CMP Rs 176.60 |Shares of BLS International plunged around 6 percent after a round of 1.41 crore shares, which account for a 3.4 percent stake, of the company exchanged hands. The large deal took place at an average of Rs 177 a share, taking the deal value to Rs 253.30 crore.

10/11 Vedant Fashions | CMP Rs 1239.40 |The share price of Vedant Fashions, the parent of ethnic brand Manyavar, fell over 3 percent intraday and closed marginally lower, as the promoter group Ravi Modi Family Trust launched an offer for sale to divest 9.8 percent stake. The base offer is of 1.69 crore shares, representing 7 percent of the company's entire shareholding. There is also an oversubscription option to offload an additional 69 lakh shares, representing 2.8 percent of the company's share capital.