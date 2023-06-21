Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 21

1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the green on June 21 with the Sensex up 0.31 percent at 63,523.15 and the Nifty up 0.21 percent at 18,856.80. As many as 1,680 shares advanced, 1,739 shares declined and 121 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 Shriram Finance Ltd | CMP Rs 1,734.35 | Shares of Shriram Finance surged 11 percent on June 21. During trading hours, the share hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,793.55 despite a block deal on the exchanges. Around 3.2 crore shares changed hands on the exchanges at an average price of Rs 1,545, a one percent discount to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1,559.65 on the NSE. The total deal value stood at Rs 4,944 crore. The weight of Shriram Finance could be increased in MSCI and FTSE indices as the stock has seen two large block deals in the past two days, according to analysts.

3/11 SpiceJet Ltd | CMP Rs 28.63 | Shares of SpiceJet jumped 4 percent on June 21 after it entered into a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), which has been a major lessor for the airline's Q400 aircraft. However, SpiceJet has reportedly been facing trouble with its lessors with as many as 25 out of its 76 planes being grounded as of May. The stock is down 16 percent in the past three months and has fallen about 30 percent in the past year.

4/11 Blue Dart Express Ltd| CMP Rs 7,227.10 | Blue Dart Express witnessed a 7 percent surge in its shares on June 21, following an upgrade in the stock rating by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, prompted by the company’s margin expansion and increase in volume ramp-up within the express distribution sector. Higher capacity utilisation with new aircraft is likely to propel volumes, as per the brokerage firm. With an improved outlook and around 30 percent correction in the stock price from the highs seen in October 2022, the brokerage firm believes the stock is now attractively valued. Motilal Oswal Financial Services upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, with a target price of Rs 8,040.

5/11 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd | CMP Rs 528.35 | Shares of Thyrocare Technologies surged nearly 3.5 percent on June 21, enjoying a positive sentiment after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up a stake in the company. With the gains in today's session, the stock has recorded nearly a 12 percent jump in two sessions. The stock also settled nearly 7 percent higher on June 20 post the large deal. Due to challenging conditions faced by diagnostic companies, Thyrocare’s operating margin slipped below the 20 percent mark to 18.24 percent in January-March. The firm also reported a 36 percent on-year decline in its net profit for Q4, dragged by a higher COVID base.

6/11 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | CMP Rs 123.80 | Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price rose 4 percent in the early trade on June 21 after the company received three letters of acceptance (LoAs) from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for various underground stations. The order value is Rs 1,730.59 crore and is to be executed in 1,725 days. By market close, the share ended up 1 percent. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 144.50 on May 8, 2023, and a 52-week low of Rs 29 on June 21, 2022. It is trading 12.73 percent below its 52-week high and 334.83 percent above its 52-week low.

7/11 Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. | CMP Rs 242.50 | Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India declined around 9 percent to Rs 242.50 on the BSE on June 21 after a large trade in the stock. Bloomberg data shows that 90.5 lakh shares of the housing finance company changed hands at an average of Rs 250 per share, amounting to a 1.8 percent equity stake worth Rs 234 crore. The stock has not performed well in the near past. It has delivered a negative return of 18.65 percent in the current year so far. It was listed on exchanges last year at an issue price of Rs 353, much higher than the prevailing rate today.

8/11 G R Infraprojects Ltd. | CMP Rs 1,295.20 | Shares of G R Infraprojects rose 2 percent on June 21 as the company bagged an order worth Rs 1,085.47 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Both of these projects are seen boosting the revenue prospects of the company. Besides, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary GR Logistics Park (Indore) executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Logistics Management on June 19, 2023. Net debt at the end of the last fiscal stood at Rs 930 crore from Rs 900 crore in FY22.

9/11 Dev Information Technology Ltd | CMP Rs 157.50 | Shares of Dev IT were up 5 percent on June 21 after the Ahmedabad-based IT firm said LT1, a wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of US-headquartered Lilikoi Holdings Inc, acquired a 51 percent stake in the company. The stock also hit a 52-week high of Rs 159.70 on June 21. Shares of Dev IT are up 23 percent on a YTD basis and have doubled over the past year.

10/11 Syschem India Ltd. | CMP Rs 41.12 | Syschem India's share price gained over 6 percent on June 21 as the company plans to expand its existing facilities. The board of directors of Syschem India has approved a Rs 10-12 crore plan for the expansion of the existing facilities for manufacturing amoxicillin and cephalexin at Bargodam in Panchkula, Haryana, setting up a parallel production line. The company has also decided to start the foundation laying work of a new pharma block on June 22.