Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 2

1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the green on June 2, with the Sensex up 118.57 points at 62,547.11 and the Nifty gaining 46.30 points at 18,534.1. About 2,121 shares advanced, 1,327 declined and 124 shares remained unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and the losers of the day:

2/11 Hero MotoCorp Ltd | CMP Rs 2892.65 | Hero MotoCorp Ltd surged 3 percent following the company's announcement of substantial growth in motorcycle and scooter sales. In May, the company sold 519,470 units. Hero MotoCorp expects this positive momentum to continue in the coming months, driven by improved customer sentiment, the forecast of a normal monsoon and several new launches in the premium segment.

3/11 TVS Motor Company Ltd. | CMP Rs 1,305.55 | TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 2.5 percent after the company reported impressive sales in May. The company reported a 9 percent increase in May sales, with a total of 330,609 units sold compared to the same period last year.

4/11 Bajaj Auto Ltd. | CMP Rs 4669.10 | Bajaj Auto's shares gained a percent, reaching a new 52-week high following the release of robust Q4 results. The company reported a 29 percent year-on-year increase in total sales, showcasing strong performance.

5/11 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | CMP Rs 9485.35 | Maruti Suzuki share prices witnessed a surge of 1.68 percent. The company reported a 9.3 percent increase in production, with a total of 1,80,221 units produced in May 2023. Maruti Suzuki also recorded a 10.6 percent jump in sales during the month.

6/11 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. | CMP Rs 172.55 | Shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) gained nearly 2.6 percent, subsequent to the announcement that its subsidiaries will invest a combined Rs 1,250 crore in its preferential issue. This news led the stock hitting a 52-week high of Rs 176.55 on BSE, representing a 2.59 percent increase from its previous close. On June 1, ABCL announced that its promoter companies, Grasim Industries and holding company Surya Kiran Investments, have decided to invest Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, in the preferential issue.

7/11 AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. | CMP Rs 3,502.35 | AstraZeneca Pharma India gained more than 3 percent in the early trade on June 2, as the company received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the sale and distribution of Tremelimumab (Imjudo) concentrate in India. The share, however, closed at Rs 3502.35, close to the previous day’s closing price.

8/11 Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs 538.40 | Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged 7 percent following the company's announcement of a joint venture agreement with an Israeli company. Paras Defence reported a strong performance in Q4FY23, with a net profit of Rs 10.76 crore, representing a 4.5 percent increase compared to Q4FY22. The company's revenue also witnessed growth, rising by 6.3 percent to Rs 65.10 crore from Rs 61.24 crore YoY.

9/11 NCC Ltd. | CMP Rs 128.15 | NCC shares gained 4 percent as analysts expressed optimism about the company's current order book, which stood at an elevated level of Rs 50,244 crore at the end of FY23. NCC also secured orders worth Rs 2,088 crore in May 2023.

10/11 MOIL | CMP Rs 161.20 | MOIL closed 0.75 percent higher as the state-owned miner revealed impressive sales and production figures for May. MOIL achieved its highest manganese ore production during the month, reaching 1.53 lakh tonnes, which represents a significant year-on-year growth of 43 percent. The company's sales grew by 72 percent YoY, amounting to 1.53 lakh tonnes during the same month.