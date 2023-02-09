Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 9

1/11 The benchmark indices ended higher after a volatile session on February 10. The Sensex closed 142.43 points, or 0.23%, higher at 60,806.22, while the Nifty gained 21.80 points, or 0.12%, at 17,893.50.

2/11 IRCTC | CMP: Rs 649.65 | The stock ended in the green on February 9. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 9 reported a 22.3 percent on-year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore for the October-December quarter of FY23. Net profit stood at Rs 208.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its standalone revenue from operations increased 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period. The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 a share.

3/11 Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 446.10 | The stock added over 2 percent even after the firm reported a consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,362 crore, down 63 percent YoY. Hindalco's revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent from Rs 50,272 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

4/11 Page Industries | CMP: Rs 38,120 | The scrip shed over 3 percent after its net profit fell 29.1 percent to Rs 123.7 crore from Rs 175 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 2.8 percent at Rs 1,223.3 crore against Rs 1,189.8 crore YoY. EBITDA slipped 23.1 percent to Rs 192.8 crore from Rs 250.7 crore YoY.

5/11 Kalpataru Power Transmission | CMP: Rs 485 | The share price ended in the red after the firm's net profit went down 56.3 percent at Rs 118 crore against Rs 270 crore. Its revenue was, however, up 3 percent at Rs 4,004 crore from Rs 3,889 crore in the year-ago period.

6/11 MRF | CMP: Rs 89,000 | The stock price declined over 3 percent on February 9. The tyre-maker reported a 17 percent rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 174.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. It posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 149.39 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,644.55 crore, as against Rs 4,920.13 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were higher at Rs 5,484.72 crore in the third quarter from Rs 4,787.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

7/11 Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 767 | The stock ended in the red on February 9 even after the telecom major reported a 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 830 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, helped by improved realisation and strong 4G customer additions. However, the net profit declined 26 percent sequentially. Bharti Airtel's Q3 profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting around 155 percent YoY growth in the given quarter. Morgan Stanley has maintained an "overweight" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 860 a share.

8/11 Trent | CMP: Rs 1,342 | The stock price jumped over 8 percent after the Tata group retail firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.81 crore in the December quarter, up from Rs 113 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,303.38 crore against Rs 1,499.08 crore in the third quarter of FY22. Trent's total expenses were at Rs 2,189.62 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. According to domestic research and broking firm Sharekhan, Trent reported mixed third-quarter earnings. It has a “buy” rating on the stock, with the target at Rs 1,550.

9/11 Adani Power | CMP: Rs 172.80 | The scrip hit the 5 percent lower circuit after the company reported a 96 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.77 crore for the December quarter of FY23 mainly on the back of higher expenses. In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 218.49 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

10/11 Cummins India | CMP: Rs 1,577.80 | The share price surged 7 percent after a jump in Q3 revenue and net profit along with better operational performance cheered investors. A strong demand outlook by the management also drove the stock higher. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,185,04 crore in the December quarter as compared to Rs 1,743.66 crore a year ago, while net profit also witnessed a significant jump to Rs 413.8 crore from Rs 249.50 crore in the year-ago period.