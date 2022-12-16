Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 16

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on December 16. At close, the Sensex was down 461.22 points or 0.75% at 61,337.81, and the Nifty was down 145.90 points or 0.79% at 18,269.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | CMP: Rs 243.05 | The stock ended in the red on December 16. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation board members approved a proposal for borrowing through further issuance of non-convertible debentures, bonds or notes etc. up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis in the domestic market and/or in the overseas market.

Nykaa | CMP: Rs 168.50 | The scrip ended in the red on December 16. Foreign investor Kravis Investment Partners offloaded Rs 629 crore worth of shares in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the Nykaa Fashion operator, via open market transactions on December 15. Kravis Investment Partners II LLC sold a total of 3.67 crore shares in FSN, at an average price of Rs 171 apiece.

HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 2,245 | The stock ended in the red on December 16. Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in leading asset management company HDFC AMC by buying additional shares via open market transactions. Both the companies intimated to exchanges about the transactions via filing on December 15. LIC has bought additional 43.27 lakh equity shares or a 2.03 percent stake in HDFC Asset Management Company. The company said that this stake was bought by LIC between March 30, 2022, and December 14, 2022.

Repco Home Finance | CMP: Rs 235.70 | The stock ended in the red after Apax Global Alpha sold 3.64 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 243.68 per share. Apax Global Alpha held a 2.12% stake or 13.29 lakh shares in the company as of September 2022.

GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 1,632 | The stock tumbled over 15 percent after it was reported that Pfaudler Inc, a promoter of listed company GMM Pfaudler Ltd, will sell a majority of its stake in the company in a block deal that will fetch the shareholder Rs 2,283 crore. The floor price had been set at Rs 1,700 apiece, which is an 11.67 percent discount on the company's closing price on Thursday.

Engineers India | CMP: Rs 81.70 | The share price ended in the green after the company secured an assignment for providing Owner’s Engineer Services for 30,000 MTPA Polysilicon and 500 MTPA Monosilane Project from Mundra Solar Technology (a group company of Adani Enterprises Ltd.) The company informed exchanges on December 15.

Sapphire Foods | CMP: Rs 1,370 | The scrip was down 2 percent on December 16 after the promoter entity Sapphire Foods Mauritius offloaded 39 lakh shares in Sapphire Foods, one of the largest franchisees of Yum! Brands Inc in the subcontinent, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,347.24 per share.

Max India | CMP: Rs 105.75 | The stock jumped 4 percent after ace investor Porinju Veliyath bought 2.3 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 100.31 per share.

Deepak Fertilisers | CMP: Rs 821 | The scrip ended in the green on December 16. The company announced the demerger of its mining chemicals & fertiliser businesses. The board members of Smartchem Technologies (STL), a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers, approved a corporate restructuring plan with the objective of unlocking the growth potential of each of the businesses.