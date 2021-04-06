Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 6

After a massive sell-off in the previous session, benchmark indices ended flat on April 6 amid high volatility. At close, the Sensex was up 42.07 points, or 0.09 percent, at 49,201.39 and the Nifty 45.70 points, or 0.31 percent, higher at 14,683.50. Among sectors, metal and pharma indices rose more than a percent each, while some selling was seen in banking names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.8-1 percent.

GM Breweries | CMP: Rs 448 | The share price ended in the green after the company reported a 154 percent year-on-year jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 45.3 crore. Its revenue from operations was up 16.7 percent at Rs 464.12 crore versus Rs 397.54 crore, YoY. Other income of the company increased to Rs 26.2 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 45.7 percent at Rs 27.4 crore and the margin was up at 21.5 percent, YoY. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 849.85 | The stock jumped over 14 percent after the company posted better business performance in March 2021 and in the fourth quarter of FY21. The share remained the top gainer on the Nifty. The company's handled cargo volume in the March quarter stood at 26 MMT, a growth of 41 percent, year-on-year and 23 percent on a month-on month-basis, the company said in its release.

Panacea Biotec | CMP: Rs 221.25 | The scrip zoomed 20 percent after the company said it would produce 100 million doses a year of the Russia-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The Delhi-based Panacea Biotec Ltd had an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the company said in an exchange filing.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 387.85 | The share price ended in the green on April 6. The company reported a 37 percent jump in for the January-March quarter. The steelmaker on April 5 reported a 34.41 percent rise in its output, and sales grew 37.41 percent during the quarter ended March 31. During the January-March period of 2020-21, the company produced 2.07 million tonne (MT) of steel, compared to 1.54 MT in the year-ago quarter, JSPL said in a statement.

Sobha | CMP: Rs 508 | The stock price jumped more than 17 percent after the company said new sales in Q4FY21 increased to 13,37,707 square feet compared to 9,05,710 square feet in the year-ago period. Total sales value stood at Rs 1,072 crore in Q4FY21, up from Rs 694.5 crore in Q4FY20, however, full-year sales declined to 40,13,381 square feet from 40,71,704 square feet in FY20.

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 90.70 | The share ended in the green after the company's board approved bonus shares. "The board of directors at its meeting held on April 5, 2021, have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. 1 fully paid-up equity share for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held)," the company said in a release. The issue of bonus share is subject to the shareholders' approval through a postal ballot.

RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 212.35 | The stock price added 3 percent on April 6. The private sector lender RBL Bank registered a 5 percent growth in its gross advances at Rs 60,012 crore as of March-end 2021. RBL Bank's gross advances by the end of March 2020 were Rs 58,966 crore, the lender said in a regulatory filing. Total deposits were up by 9 percent to Rs 73,123 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 57,812 crore a year ago.

Burger King India | CMP: Rs 131 | The stock price advanced 3 percent after ICRA upgraded the company's long-term and short-term credit rating to A- & A2+, from BBB+ & A2, respectively, and revised the outlook to stable from negative following the prepayment of entire debt on its balance sheet after successful completion of IPO in December 2020.

Trident | CMP: Rs 13.85 | The share ended in the red after the company in its BSE filing said a major fire had broken out in the cotton warehouse in the manufacturing facilities at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The fire resulted in major damage to stocks of cotton lying in the warehouse.