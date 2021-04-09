Buzzing Stocks | Srei Infra, Rolta India, A2Z Infra and others that will be in focus today

A2z Infra Engineering | Ace investor Shankar Sharma sold 12,13,091 equity shares of A2z Infra Engineering at Rs 4.35 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. As per the December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Shankar Sharma held a 4.08 percent stake in A2z Infra.

Zensar Technologies | Zensar Technologies has entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic. This new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Claimatic and Zensar to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients, the company in its BSE filing said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Market Access III-Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund sold 30.8 lakh equity shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 192.7 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rolta India | State-owned life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 11,36,454 equity shares of Rolta India at Rs 3.69 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. As per the December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Life Insurance Corporation Of India P & Gs Fund held a 2.36 percent stake in Rolta India.

Thyrocare Technologies | Arindam Haldar resigned from his current post - Chief Executive Officer - of Thyrocare Technologies, for personal reasons. He had joined Thyrocare Technologies in September 2020. (Image: thyrocare.com)

Srei Infrastructure Finance | In a BSE filing, subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance said it had received an expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion in the company from international PE funds. The international private equity funds are US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore's Makara Capital Partners.

CEAT | CEAT in its BSE filing said it had entered into a Third Addendum Agreement with Tyresnmore Online Private Limited for making a future investment of upto Rs 2.4 crore in Tyresnmore, to acquire an additional 3.47 percent of the post issue total share capital of Tyresnmore. Upon completion of the investment, the total holding of CEAT in Tyresnmore would be 44.17 percent.

Khadim India | ICRA has revised long term credit rating on the company's overall borrowings of Rs 204 crore to BBB- / Stable from BBB / Negative. The short term rating on the company's borrowings has been revised to A3 from A3+ by ICRA, said the company in its BSE filing.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | CARE revised credit rating on company's non-convertible debentures of Rs 200 crore to 'A' from 'A+' while maintaining stable outlook, IRB Infrastructure said in its BSE filing.

Ashok Leyland | Ashok Leyland's unit Switch Mobility Automotive and Siemens have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding towards building a co-operative technological partnership in the electric commercial mobility segment and execute eMobility projects in India. "Siemens' charging infrastructure management software solution would enhance the energy-efficient operations of the chargers," the company in its BSE filing said.