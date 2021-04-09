English
Buzzing Stocks | Srei Infra, Rolta India, A2Z Infra and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

April 09, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
A2z Infra Engineering | Ace investor Shankar Sharma sold 12,13,091 equity shares in A2z Infra Engineering at Rs 4.35 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. As per December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Shankar Sharma held 4.08 percent stake in A2z Infra.
Zensar Technologies | Zensar Technologies has entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic. This new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Claimatic and Zensar to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients, the company in its BSE filing said.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Market Access III-Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund sold 30.8 lakh equity shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 192.7 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.
Rolta India | State-owned life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 11,36,454 equity shares in Rolta India at Rs 3.69 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. As per December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Life Insurance Corporation Of India P & Gs Fund held 2.36 percent stake in Rolta India.
Thyrocare Technologies | Arindam Haldar resigned from his current post - Chief Executive Officer - of Thyrocare Technologies, for personal reasons. He had joined Thyrocare Technologies in September 2020. (Image: thyrocare.com)
Srei Infrastructure Finance | In a BSE filing, subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance said it had received expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion in the company from international PE funds. The international private equity funds are US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore's Makara Capital Partners.
CEAT | CEAT in its BSE filing said it had entered into a Third Addendum Agreement to the existing Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Tyresnmore Online Private Limited, associate of the company and other parties, for making a future investment of upto Rs 2.4 crore in Tyresnmore, to acquire additional 3.47 percent of the post issue total share capital of Tyresnmore. Upon completion of the investment, the total holding of CEAT in Tyresnmore would be 44.17 percent.
Khadim India | ICRA has revised long term credit rating on company's overall borrowings of Rs 204 crore to BBB- / Stable from BBB / Negative. The short term rating on company's borrowings has been revised to A3 from A3+ by ICRA, said the company in its BSE filing. Unfavourable domestic demand growth prospects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, increase in net loss in nine months of FY21 as compared to net loss in nine months of FY20 and high working capital intensity of operations are key reasons for revision in credit ratings.
IRB Infrastructure Developers | CARE revised credit rating on company's non-convertible debentures of Rs 200 crore to 'A' from 'A+', while maintaining stable outlook, IRB Infrastructure said in its BSE filing.
Ashok Leyland | Ashok Leyland's unit Switch Mobility Automotive and Siemens have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding towards building a co-operative technological partnership in the electric commercial mobility segment and execute eMobility projects in India.
Astron Paper & Board Mill | Astron Paper in its BSE filing said its Unit-1 located at Halvad, (Morbi Gujarat) will be remained shut from April 11, 2021 for 10 to 12 days scheduled preventive maintenance and for technical updation and modification.
