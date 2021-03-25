English
Buzzing Stocks | DHFL, Jubilant FoodWorks and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST
DHFL | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered another case against promoters of DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Ltd) for allegedly creating 2.60 lakh fake home loan accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana. The promoters fraudulently availed benefits under PMAY to the tune of Rs 14,046 crores. The apex investigation agency found that Rs 11,755.79 crores were diverted to accounts created in the name of shell companies out of the Rs 14,046 crores.
Karda Constructions | Lotus Global Investments acquired 3.25 lakh equity shares in Karda Constructions at Rs 115 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 0.58 percent lower at Rs 111.60 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 139.45 on February 23, 2021, and a low of Rs 20.00 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 686.34 crore.
Majesco | Swetaben Hardik Shah sold 9,99,969 equity shares in Majesco at Rs 73.27 per share and offloaded another 3,67,890 shares at Rs 72.63 per share, while Geeta Chetan Shah sold 3,02,931 equity shares at Rs 73.3 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 4.94 percent higher at Rs 73.30 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 122.70 on March 3, 2021, and a low of Rs 2.05 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 209.48 crore.
Nava Bharat Ventures | Nava Bharat Ventures acquired 14,19,261 equity shares of itself at Rs 69.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 0.21 percent lower at Rs 69.90 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 76.25 on February 26, 2021, and a low of Rs 32.40 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,231.76 crore.
Veto Switchgear Cable | Maven India Fund has bought 1.3 lakh equity shares at Rs 125 per share on the BSE, and another 2 lakh shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 3.65 percent lower at Rs 123.95 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 158.05 on March 9, 2021, and a low of Rs 25.75 on March 25, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 236.93 crore.
Zensar Technologies | The Vanguard Group INC through its Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF acquired 17,77,036 equity shares in Zensar Technologies at Rs 292 per share on the NSE. However, Amansa Holdings Private Limited sold 16,78,568 equity shares in the company at same price, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 1.88 percent lower at Rs 289.15 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 346.95 on March 16, 2021, and a low of Rs 63.70 on March 24, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 6,521.59 crore.
Jubilant FoodWorks | Jubilant Foodworks has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. The agreement will help the company to develop, establish, own and operate, and to license franchisees to develop, establish, own and operate, Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 2.15 percent lower at Rs 2,869.30 on March 24.
Time Technoplast | Time Technoplast has received information from the promoter group of the company for substantial reduction in their pledge of equity shares of the company held by them. "The pledge of shares has reduced from 9.55 percent of paid up capital to only 4.22 percent. It may be recalled, at some point in time the total pledged shares used to be around 18 percent," the company said in its BSE filing. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 2.81 percent higher at Rs 60.45 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 64.50 on March 5, 2021, and a low of Rs 22.75 on March 25, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,367.06 crore.
Pokarna | Pokarna Engineered Stone, wholly owned subsidiary of Pokarna, has started commercial production at its second state-of-the-art quartz surface manufacturing facility, with effect from March 24. The plant is located at Mekaguda village in Telangana. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 5.68 percent lower at Rs 230.20 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 258.50 on February 9, 2021, and a low of Rs 46.75 on March 31, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 713.71 crore.
Vakrangee | Vakrangee has entered into a partnership agreement with TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL), one of the India's largest credit information company regulated by Reserve Bank of India. The agreement will help the company drive financial inclusion by providing easy access to CIBIL score and report to consumers through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 0.98 percent lower at Rs 50.75 on March 24. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 69.85 on December 31, 2020, and a low of Rs 17.10 on April 7, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 5,376.48 crore.
Wabco India | ZF International UK will sell 17,17,388 equity shares, or 9.05 percent stake, in Wabco India through the offer for sale on March 25-26. The company will also sell additional 17,17,387 equity shares, or 9.05 percent stake, in the company through offer for sale on same days. The floor price for the sale is fixed at Rs 5,450 per share. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 0.75 percent lower at Rs 6,101.90 on March 24.
first published: Mar 25, 2021 07:43 am

