Buzzing Stocks | DHFL, Jubilant FoodWorks and others that will be in focus today

DHFL | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered another case against promoters of DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Ltd) for allegedly creating 2.60 lakh fake home loan accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana. The promoters fraudulently availed benefits under PMAY to the tune of Rs 14,046 crores. The apex investigation agency found that Rs 11,755.79 crores were diverted to accounts created in the name of shell companies out of the Rs 14,046 crores.

Karda Constructions | Lotus Global Investments acquired 3.25 lakh equity shares in Karda Constructions at Rs 115 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 0.58 percent lower at Rs 111.60 on March 24.

Majesco | Swetaben Hardik Shah sold 9,99,969 equity shares in Majesco at Rs 73.27 per share and offloaded another 3,67,890 shares at Rs 72.63 per share, while Geeta Chetan Shah sold 3,02,931 equity shares at Rs 73.3 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 4.94 percent higher at Rs 73.30 on March 24.

Nava Bharat Ventures | The company acquired 14,19,261 equity shares of itself at Rs 69.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 0.21 percent lower at Rs 69.90 on March 24.

Veto Switchgear Cable | Maven India Fund bought 1.3 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 125 per share on the BSE, and another 2 lakh shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 3.65 percent lower at Rs 123.95 on March 24.

Zensar Technologies | The Vanguard Group INC, through its Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF, acquired 17,77,036 equity shares in Zensar Technologies at Rs 292 per share on the NSE. On the other hand, Amansa Holdings sold 16,78,568 equity shares in the company at the same price, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 1.88 percent lower at Rs 289.15 on March 24.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Jubilant Foodworks has entered into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. The agreement will help the company to develop, establish, own and operate, and to license franchisees to develop, establish, own and operate, Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 2.15 percent lower at Rs 2,869.30 on March 24.

Time Technoplast | The promoter group of the company has substantially reduced their pledge of equity shares of the company held by them. "The pledge of shares has reduced from 9.55 percent of paid-up capital to only 4.22 percent. It may be recalled, at some point in time the total pledged shares used to be around 18 percent," the company said in its BSE filing. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 2.81 percent higher at Rs 60.45 on March 24.

Pokarna | Pokarna Engineered Stone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pokarna, has started commercial production at its second quartz surface manufacturing facility, with effect from March 24. The plant is located at Mekaguda village in Telangana. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 5.68 percent lower at Rs 230.20 on March 24.

Vakrangee | Vakrangee has entered into a partnership agreement with TransUnion CIBIL (TUCIBIL), one of the India's largest credit information company regulated by Reserve Bank of India. The agreement will help the company drive financial inclusion by providing easy access to CIBIL score and report to consumers through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network. The news came in after market hours on March 24. The stock closed 0.98 percent lower at Rs 50.75 on March 24.