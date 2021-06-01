MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: ITC, IRB Infra, Narayana Hrudayalaya and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST
Earnings 2
Results on June 1: ITC, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Gas, Radico Khaitan, Aris International, Divyashakti Granites, SAB Events & Governance Now Media, KJMC Financial Services, Kumaka Industries, NGL Fine-Chem, Salasar Techno Engineering, Sungold Media and Entertainment, Solitaire Machine Tools, TV Vision, and VR Woodart.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 24.81 lakh equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at Rs 111 per share. Zenith Multi Trading DMCC sold 25 lakh equity shares at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Patel Integrated Logistics: Promoter Asgar Patel sold another 3,67,300 equity shares in the company at Rs 23.62 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
HONEYWELL
Honeywell Automation India: The company reported lower profit at Rs 104.02 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 111.14 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 672.7 crore from Rs 704.26 crore YoY.
Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 68.05 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.99 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 837.76 crore from Rs 742.95 crore YoY.
Karda Constructions: The company reported higher profit at Rs 12.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1.81 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 45.07 crore from Rs 27.52 crore YoY.
Asian Granito India: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 20.31 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.88 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 434.14 crore from Rs 257.73 crore YoY.
Nelcast: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 6.64 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 22.88 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 220.44 crore from Rs 125.47 crore YoY.
Sayaji Hotels: ICRA revised the long-term rating for the captioned Line of Credit (LOC) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
Nahar Poly Films Ltd.
Nahar Industrial Enterprises: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 40.27 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 2.49 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 463.62 crore from Rs 406.85 crore YoY.
Rupa & Company: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 65.9 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 4.28 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 453.99 crore from Rs 179.3 crore YoY.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 18.18 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 12.17 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 59.52 crore from Rs 54.39 crore YoY.
EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack): The company has been selected as a partner by Unilever, in their journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment. Accordingly, EPL will supply their APR approved, 100% recyclable and fully sustainable platina tubes, for the toothpaste category of Unilever.
