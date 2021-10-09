MARKET NEWS

From India's Byju's to Brazil's Nubank, here are top 15 unicorn startups worldwide

According to the data collected by CB Insights, a private equity company, Chinese tech startup ByteDance is the most valuable unicorn in the world. As of October 2021, there are more than 800 unicorns around the world. A unicorn is a privately held startup company with the valuation of $1 billion or more. Multinational educational technology company BYJU’s is India’s most valuable unicorn startup and ranked among the top 15 unicorns in the world. Let’s take a look at the top 15 unicorns in the world

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
Rank 15 | BYJU's | Valuation: $18 billion | Country: India | Industry: Edtech
Rank 15 | BYJU’s | Valuation: $18 billion | Country: India | Industry: Edtech
Rank 14 | Fanatics | Valuation: $18 billion | Country: United States | Industry: E-commerce & direct-t-consumer
Rank 14 | Fanatics | Valuation: $18 billion | Country: United States | Industry: E-commerce & direct-t-consumer
Rank 13 | FTX | Valuation: $18 billion | Country: Hong Kong | Industry: Fintech
Rank 13 | FTX | Valuation: $18 billion | Country: Hong Kong | Industry: Fintech (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 12 | Chime | Valuation: $25 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Fintech
Rank 12 | Chime | Valuation: $25 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Fintech (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 11 | Rivian | Valuation: $27.6 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Auto & transportation
Rank 11 | Rivian | Valuation: $27.6 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Auto & transportation
Rank 10 | Epic Games | Valuation: $28.7 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Video Games
Rank 10 | Epic Games | Valuation: $28.7 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Video Games
Rank 9 | Nubank | Valuation: $30 billion | Country: Brazil | Industry: Fintech
Rank 9 | Nubank | Valuation: $30 billion | Country: Brazil | Industry: Fintech
Rank 8 | Revolut | Valuation: $33 billion | Country: United Kingdom | Industry: Fintech
Rank 8 | Revolut | Valuation: $33 billion | Country: United Kingdom | Industry: Fintech (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Databricks | Valuation: $38 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Data management & analytics
Rank 7 | Databricks | Valuation: $38 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Data management & analytics (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 6 | Instacart | Valuation: $39 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Supply chain, logistics & delivery
Rank 6 | Instacart | Valuation: $39 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Supply chain, logistics & delivery
Rank 5 | Canva | Valuation: $40 billion | Country: Australia | Industry: Internet software & services
Rank 5 | Canva | Valuation: $40 billion | Country: Australia | Industry: Internet software & services (Image: canva.com)
Rank 4 | Klarna | Valuation: $45.6 billion | Country: Sweden | Industry: Fintech
Rank 4 | Klarna | Valuation: $45.6 billion | Country: Sweden | Industry: Fintech (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 3 | SpaceX | Valuation: $74 billion | Country: United Sates | Industry: Aerospace
Rank 3 | SpaceX | Valuation: $74 billion | Country: United Sates | Industry: Aerospace
Rank 2 | Stripe | Valuation: $95 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Fintech
Rank 2 | Stripe | Valuation: $95 billion | Country: United States | Industry: Fintech
Rank 1 | ByteDance | Valuation: $140 billion | Country: China | Industry: Artificial intelligence
Rank 1 | ByteDance | Valuation: $140 billion | Country: China | Industry: Artificial intelligence (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 9, 2021 04:46 pm

