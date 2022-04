Travelling abroad for summer vacations? These five credit cards charge low forex markup fee

After the resumption of regular international flights, people are travelling abroad for business tours or with families for a much-awaited summer vacation after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While swiping your credit card abroad to make payment in a foreign currency, you must keep in mind that banks charge a foreign exchange markup fee. This fee can be as high as 3.5 percent of your transaction amount. However, there are a few cards that charge a low markup fee on your foreign currency transactions and are especially useful to people who frequently travel abroad. Paisabazaar has identified the five best low forex markup fee credit cards in India.