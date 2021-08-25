MARKET NEWS

These banks offer up to 7% interest on savings accounts

Small finance banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers

Hiral Thanawala
August 25, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
There are multiple benefits of having a savings account: liquidity, earning interest, the safety of funds, additional earnings because of auto sweep facility between a savings account and fixed deposit, convenient fund transfers, etc. Amid falling interest rates, small finance banks offer higher interest rates, per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top small finance banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Small finance banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. Among small finance banks, the best interest rates are offered by this bank.
AU Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
first published: Aug 25, 2021 09:05 am

