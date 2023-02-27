Up to 252% return! These 15 smallcap gems are favourites of mutual funds

1/16 The last one year was not so good for smallcap stocks. While the Nifty 50-TRI and the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI gained 9 percent and 13 percent respectively for the one year ended February 24, 2023, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI delivered almost flat returns. However, beaten down smallcap companies that have higher growth potential attracted more smart investors’ money that resulted in these stocks delivering triple digit return over the last one year. Here are the smallcap stocks held by mutual funds that delivered upto 252 percent over the last one year. Performance data mentioned is as of February 22, 2023. Portfolio data is as of January 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.

2/16 Apar Industries

One year return (As of February 22, 2023): 252 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 15

Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap, LIC MF Flexi Cap and HDFC Multi Cap

3/16 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

One year return: 183 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3

Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity and Shriram Flexi Cap

4/16 Elecon Engineering Company

One year return: 175 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3

Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap

5/16 Apollo Micro Systems

One year return: 158 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1

Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Small Cap

6/16 Rama Steel Tubes

One year return: 148 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1

Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Value

7/16 Kirloskar Oil Engines

One year return: 129 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 25

Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and IDBI Small Cap

8/16 Power Mech Projects

One year return: 128 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3

Active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Business Cycles, HDFC Small Cap and HSBC Infrastructure

9/16 Safari Industries (India)

One year return: 127 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 12

Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Consumption, Union Small Cap and DSP Small Cap

10/16 Ujjivan Financial Services

One year return: 126 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2

Active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Fin Serv Opp and Sundaram Small Cap

11/16 Chennai Petroleum Corporation

One year return: 122 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2

Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Quantamental and ICICI Pru Infrastructure

12/16 The Karnataka Bank

One year return: 120 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 5

Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Large Cap, ITI Banking & Financial Services and ITI Small Cap

13/16 Sterling Tools

One year return: 117 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1

Active scheme that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap

14/16 Titagarh Wagons

One year return: 115 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4

Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap, HDFC Infrastructure and HDFC Balanced Advantage

15/16 Varun Beverages

One year return: 106 percent

No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 55

Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and UTI Multi Asset