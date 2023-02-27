English
    Up to 252% return! These 15 smallcap gems are favourites of mutual funds

    Quality smallcap stocks having higher growth potential rallied despite the universe witnessed huge volatility past year

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    February 27, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
    The last one year was not so good for smallcap stocks. While the Nifty 50-TRI and the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI gained 9% and 13% respectively for the one year ended February 24, 2023, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI delivered almost flat return. However, beaten down smallcap companies that have higher growth potential attracted more smart investors’ money that resulted in these stocks delivering triple digit return over the last one year. Here are the smallcap stocks held by mutual funds that delivered upto 252% over the last one year. Performance data was as of February 22, 2023. Portfolio data was as of January 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
    1/16
    Apar Industries One year return (As of February 22, 2023): 252% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 15 Sample of active schemes that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap, LIC MF Flexi Cap and HDFC Multi Cap
    2/16
    Apar Industries
    One year return (As of February 22, 2023): 252 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 15
    Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap, LIC MF Flexi Cap and HDFC Multi Cap
    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders One year return: 183% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 3 Active schemes that held the stock: SBI PSU, Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity and Shriram Flexi Cap
    3/16
    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
    One year return: 183 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
    Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity and Shriram Flexi Cap
    Elecon Engineering Company One year return: 175% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 3 Active schemes that held the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap
    4/16
    Elecon Engineering Company
    One year return: 175 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
    Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap
    Apollo Micro Systems One year return: 158% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 1 Active scheme that held the stock: Quant Small Cap
    5/16
    Apollo Micro Systems
    One year return: 158 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
    Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Small Cap
    Rama Steel Tubes One year return: 148% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 1 Active scheme that held the stock: Quant Value
    6/16
    Rama Steel Tubes
    One year return: 148 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
    Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Value
    Kirloskar Oil Engines One year return: 129% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 25 Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and IDBI Small Cap
    7/16
    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    One year return: 129 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 25
    Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and IDBI Small Cap
    Power Mech Projects One year return: 128% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 3 Active schemes that held the stock: HSBC Business Cycles, HDFC Small Cap and HSBC Infrastructure
    8/16
    Power Mech Projects
    One year return: 128 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
    Active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Business Cycles, HDFC Small Cap and HSBC Infrastructure
    Safari Industries (India) One year return: 127% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 12 Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Sundaram Consumption, Union Small Cap and DSP Small Cap
    9/16
    Safari Industries (India)
    One year return: 127 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 12
    Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Consumption, Union Small Cap and DSP Small Cap
    Ujjivan Financial Services One year return: 126% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 2 Active schemes that held the stock: Sundaram Fin Serv Opp and Sundaram Small Cap
    10/16
    Ujjivan Financial Services
    One year return: 126 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2
    Active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Fin Serv Opp and Sundaram Small Cap
    Chennai Petroleum Corporation One year return: 122 percent No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2 Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Quantamental and ICICI Pru Infrastructure
    11/16
    Chennai Petroleum Corporation
    One year return: 122 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2
    Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Quantamental and ICICI Pru Infrastructure
    The Karnataka Bank One year return: 120% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 5 Sample of active schemes that held the stock: ITI Large Cap, ITI Banking & Financial Services and ITI Small Cap
    12/16
    The Karnataka Bank
    One year return: 120 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 5
    Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Large Cap, ITI Banking & Financial Services and ITI Small Cap
    Sterling Tools One year return: 117% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 1 Active scheme that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap
    13/16
    Sterling Tools
    One year return: 117 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
    Active scheme that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap
    Titagarh Wagons One year return: 115% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 4 Sample of active schemes that held the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap, HDFC Infrastructure and HDFC Balanced Advantage
    14/16
    Titagarh Wagons
    One year return: 115 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap, HDFC Infrastructure and HDFC Balanced Advantage
    Varun Beverages One year return: 106% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 55 Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and UTI Multi Asset
    15/16
    Varun Beverages
    One year return: 106 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 55
    Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and UTI Multi Asset
    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries One year return: 106% No. of active schemes that held the stock: 6 Sample of active schemes that held the stock: IDFC Infrastructure, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and LIC MF Infra
    16/16
    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
    One year return: 106 percent
    No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6
    Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: IDFC Infrastructure, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and LIC MF Infra
