These 10 large-cap stocks held by MFs can help you cut losses in equities

Despite high volatility, domestic mutual funds have been buying Indian equities, thanks to the interest from the investors across segments. Year-to-date, domestic mutual funds have bought the equity stocks to the tune of Rs. 1.25 lakh crore (net). Mutual funds prefer investing in the quality stocks which are having potential to generate wealth over long run. Here are the top ten most popular stocks among mutual funds which are bluechip companies being part of Nifty 50 index. MF investment in these stocks has comprised more than one third of the overall equity AUM as of May 2022. ETFs, Index funds and sector specific funds seen allocated significant allocation to these stocks. Portfolio data was as of May 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.

ICICI Bank: Active equity diversified schemes such as Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity, Indiabulls Blue Chip, Tata Quant and DSP Top 100 too held significant exposure to the stocks of the banking major.

HDFC Bank: PGIM India Large Cap, IDFC Large Cap, HDFC Housing Opp, Baroda BNP Paribas Focused and Union Largecap fund were few active equity diversified schemes had notable allocation to the stock.

Infosys: Few equity diversified schemes that allocated majorly to the stock of this IT players include IDBI Dividend Yield, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield, ICICI Pru Exports & Services, HSBC Large Cap Equity and Mirae Asset Focused Fund.

State Bank Of India: Active equity diversified schemes such as Tata Focused Equity, SBI PSU, Quant Focused, HDFC Housing Opp and Invesco India PSU Equity fund allocated majorly to the stock.

Reliance Industries: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, SBI Infrastructure, SBI Magnum Comma and L&T Tax Advt Fund were few active equity diversified schemes had notable allocation to the stock. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Axis Bank: ICICI Pru Housing Opp, ICICI Pru India Opp, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity, Franklin India Taxshield and Templeton India Value Fund were few active equity diversified schemes had notable allocation to the stock.

Larsen & Toubro: Few equity diversified schemes that allocated majorly to the stock include Aditya Birla SL ESG, Tata Digital India, UTI Flexi Cap, UTI Focused Equity and JM Tax Gain.

Bharti Airtel: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive, ICICI Pru Exports & Services, ICICI Pru India Opp and Sundaram Services fund were few active equity diversified schemes had notable allocation to the stock.

Housing Development Finance Corporation: ICICI Pru Quant, HDFC Housing Opp, Quantum Tax Saving and Taurus Tax Shield were few active equity diversified schemes had notable allocation to the stock.