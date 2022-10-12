English
    Savings account deposits: These banks offer up to 7% interest

    Small finance banks and some private sector banks offer interest rates of 6.5-7 percent on savings account balances.

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    October 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    Many individuals park funds in their savings account so that they have liquid funds to take care of any emergencies – or simply because they are too preoccupied to direct the money into investments. This means losing out on the prospect of higher returns, given that most banks offer interest rates of up to 3.55 percent on savings account balances. However, some small private banks and small finance banks offer sweeter deals on savings account rates. As per data from Bankbazaar.com, such banks offer maximum interest of 6.55-7 percent on savings deposits.
    This small finance bank offers savings interest of up to 7 percent. At the lower end of the range, the interest rate is 3.5 percent. The minimum balance required to be maintained ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. At the lower end of the range, the interest rate is 3.5 percent.
    AU Small Finance Bank | This small finance bank offers savings interest of up to 7 percent. At the lower end of the range, the interest rate is 3.5 percent. The minimum balance required to be maintained ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
    This bank, too, offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5-7 percent. The minimum balance requirements are between Rs 2,500 and Rs 10,000.
    Equitas Small Finance Bank | This bank, too, offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5-7 percent. The minimum balance requirements are between Rs 2,500 and Rs 10,000.
    This bank’s interest rates on savings bank balances – 3.5-7 percent – are similar to those offered AU and Equitas small finance banks, but it gives you the flexibility of not maintaining any balance in your savings account.
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | This bank’s interest rates on savings bank balances – 3.5-7 percent – are similar to those offered AU and Equitas small finance banks, but it gives you the flexibility of not maintaining any balance in your savings account.
    The interest rates range from 4 percent to 6.25 percent. The minimum balance that you need to maintain in the account is Rs 2,000.
    Suryoday Small Finance Bank | The interest rates range from 4 percent to 6.25 percent. The minimum balance that you need to maintain in the account is Rs 2,000.
    This private sector bank offers interest rates in the region of 2.25- 7 percent on savings deposits. The minimum balance requirements range from Rs 2,500-5,000.
    DCB Bank | This private sector lender offers interest rates in the region of 2.25- 7 percent on savings deposits. The minimum balance requirements range from Rs 2,500-5,000.
    This bank’s savings account interest rates range from 3-6.5 percent. The minimum balance requirement is Rs 5,000.
    Bandhan Bank | This bank’s savings account interest rates range from 3-6.5 percent. The minimum balance requirement is Rs 5,000.
    This private sector bank’s minimum savings account rate is comparatively higher at 4 percent. The maximum rate is capped at 6.25 percent. The minimum balance requirement is much higher at Rs 10,000.
    IDFC First Bank | This private sector bank’s minimum savings account rate is comparatively higher at 4 percent. The maximum rate is capped at 6.25 percent. The minimum balance requirement is much higher at Rs 10,000.
    Savings account rates start at 4.25 percent, while the upper limit is 6.25 percent. You will be required to maintain minimum balances of between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000.
    RBL Bank | Savings account rates start at 4.25 percent, while the upper limit is 6.25 percent. You will be required to maintain minimum balances of between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000.
    Among the first banks in the industry to raise the stakes on savings account interest, it currently offers between 4-6.25 percent on savings deposits. However, the minimum balance requirements are much higher at Rs 10,000-25,000.
    YES Bank | Among the first banks in the industry to raise the stakes on savings account interest, it offers 4-6.25 percent on savings deposits. However, the minimum balance requirements are much higher at Rs 10,000-25,000.
    Most large public sector banks such as Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of India pay interest of between 2.75 percent and 3.55 percent on savings deposits. However, their minimum balance requirements are much lower, starting at as little as Rs 250-500, while the maximum requirement across these banks is just Rs 1,000.
    Interest rates on savings accounts for all listed (BSE) public and private sector banks have been considered for the data compilation. Up to five banks that offer highest interest rates on savings account are listed in their respective categories. Banks for which data is not available on their websites have not been considered. Minimum balance requirements mentioned are for regular savings accounts, excluding BSBD accounts. Banks in their respective categories have been listed in the descending order, considering upper end of their range of interest rates. The rates may vary depending on the category of savings accounts and balance maintained, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
    Moneycontrol PF Team
    Tags: #banking #personal finance #savings account interest rates #savings deposits
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 09:26 am
