Personal Finance

Plan to shop from Amazon or Flipkart this Republic Day? Use these apps for great cashbacks

Shopping through cashback apps from partnered merchants, you get additional rewards. You can transfer the cashback to your bank account or redeem it as vouchers

Hiral Thanawala
January 21, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
In the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping through mobile applications and websites has become extremely popular. Now, online shopping isn't limited to clothing. It has expanded from grocery and electronics to pharmaceutical products. There is barely anything that's not available for shopping online at a discounted price. E-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart are going live with republic day sale offers across categories. Here are the five best cashback apps that will make your online shopping way more rewarding!
To earn additional cashback, you need to create an account with the below-listed cashback apps. They do not charge any registration fees. Then, you can go to an online shopping site or mobile app such as Amazon or Myntra and continue shopping as usual. Track the additional cashback earned on the CashKaro app. Such apps pass on a part of the marketing fees earned as cashback to customers for shopping through them.
CashKaro has partnered with Amazon, Flipkart, Big Bazaar, Jabong, Myntra, and over 500 more merchants. You get to earn 5 per cent to 10 per cent additional cashback/rewards. Once you have Rs 250 or more cashback/rewards, you can transfer this to your bank account or redeem as Amazon/Flipkart Gift Cards.
Coupon dunia
CouponDunia has partnered with Flipkart, Amazon, MakeMyTrip, PayTM, BookMyShow and over 2000 more online brands to offer cashback, best offers and discounts. You get to earn 2 per cent to 12 per cent additional cashback/rewards. Once you have Rs 250 or more cashback, you can transfer it to your bank account or use for a mobile recharge, load in PayTM wallet or redeem as Flipkart/Amazon vouchers.
GoPaisa has partnered with Amazon, Flipkart, Jabong, LensKart, MakeMyTrip, Tata CliQ, Yatra and over 1000 more online brands to offer promo codes, coupons and cashback offers. You get to earn 2 per cent to 15 per cent additional cashback/rewards. You can do a redemption of the cashback amount to recharge prepaid mobile number or DTH connection or pay bills for electricity, water, etc. and make payments at partner websites. Furthermore, there is an option of bank account transfer.
Lafalafa mobile app is coupons and cashback aggregator. It offers coupons for over 500 merchants which includes Amazon, Flipkart, Jabong, Paytm, Myntra , Firstcry, etc. You can earn cashback as high as 50 per cent from partnered merchants.
Zingoy offers cashback on everyday shopping essentials and special sales from over 500 registered merchants like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Croma, Pharmeasy, etc. You get to earn up to 28.5 per cent additional cashback from partnered merchants. You will also receive payback when your referral signs up and does the shopping every time. The minimum threshold will be a validated cashback of Rs 250. The cashback earned from vouchers can be claimed just like other earnings.
Have a disciplined approach while shopping through these cashback apps. Keep the notifications off from apps on hot deals and deep discount sales as you will end up splurging. Avoid overspending to earn additional cashback/reward. If you spend more than you can repay by using the credit cards on this apps, you will end up in a debt trap.
While downloading any of these cashback mobile applications, it’s recommended you understand the terms and conditions of the app. Figure out whether you can control the access and permissions while installing the cashback apps on your mobile. There are privacy concerns and risks of data leakage. Review the recent customer experiences on earning cashback and redemption.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
first published: Jan 21, 2022 09:27 am

