Nifty Next50 index is a favourite hunting ground for active fund managers. Here’s why and their top preferred stocks picks

The Nifty Next 50 index (NN50) stocks, also referred as a set of ‘tomorrow’s bluechip companies’ represent 50 companies after the Nifty 50 index (N50). It is a relatively diversified index and has the potential to generate reasonable returns with lower risk over the long run. Though NN50 underperformed the broader market indices like N50 and Nifty midcap 150 index in the last two years, it delivered a competing returns over long term.

The NN50 stocks are otherwise called as incubator for the Nifty 50 index. Some companies eventually graduate to being a part of the Nifty 50 index. NN50 is more diversified and with lesser concentration risk across stocks and sectors than N50. NN50 often has a few mid-cap stocks as well, which typically make up 8-10 percent of the portfolio. Here are the NN50 stocks which were newly added by active fund managers in their portfolio in the last two months. Source: ACEMF.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Bandhan Bank”: 22 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 47. Shares of the banking and financial services company were added afresh in the last two months by the schemes include JM Tax Gain, Axis Quant, SBI Contra and SBI Multicap Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Ambuja Cements”: 14 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 117. Stock of cement major was newly added by the Quant ESG Equity, Quant Large & Mid Cap, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, JM Focused, L&T Equity Savings, Tata Infrastructure and Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “SBI Cards And Payment Services”: 14 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 119. Schemes such as SBI Banking & Financial Services, Mirae Asset Focused, JM Focused and Franklin India Opportunities Fund newly bought the shares of payment solutions provider in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Gland Pharma”: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 146. Shares of this pharma player were newly added by the schemes such as Quant Mid Cap, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip, Franklin India Equity Advantage, Aditya Birla SL Focused Equity and IDFC Multi Cap Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Dabur India”: 9 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 69. DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation, ICICI Pru MNC, IDFC Large Cap and L&T Equity Savings Fund were few schemes bought the shares of the FMCG company in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “SRF”: 7 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 83. Shares of specialty chemical company were newly added by Axis Quant, LIC MF Children's Gift, Tata Resources & Energy and Taurus Flexi Cap Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Bajaj Holdings & Investment”: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 12. LIC MF Large Cap, Taurus Discovery (Midcap) and Taurus Flexi Cap Fund added the stock afresh in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Indian Oil Corporation”: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 38. Stock of IOC was newly added by the ICICI Pru Quant, ITI Value, JM Value and LIC MF Infra Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “United Spirits”: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 117. Invesco India Equity & Bond, ITI Value, JM Focused and Nippon India Equity Savings Fund newly added the stock afresh in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock “Havells India”: 5 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 51. Stock of Havells India was newly added by the ICICI Pru Housing Opp, Mahindra Manulife ELSS Kar Bachat Yojana, and Taurus Flexi Cap Fund.