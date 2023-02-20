English
    MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF bet big on these smallcap stocks. Do you own any?

    These are well researched smallcap stocks likely to become multibaggers over the long run

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    February 20, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST
    Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Market linked investment vehicles such as Mutual Funds (MF), Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) apply various parameters to choose the quality smallcap stocks from the gamut of 3000+ stocks universe. Here are the top preferred smallcap stocks among the MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF schemes managed in India as per Finalyca promoted by PMSBazaar. Finalyca considered 2,862 mutual fund schemes, 313 PMS strategies, 121 ULIP plans and 55 AIF schemes to compile this data. Data as of January 31, 2022.
    Dixon Technologies (India) Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 166 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap Equity and Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: ATLAS - Midcap PMS Fund and Piper Serica Advisors - Leader Portfolio
    Dixon Technologies (India)
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 166
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap Equity and Invesco India Focused 20 Equity
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: ATLAS - Midcap PMS Fund and Piper Serica Advisors - Leader Portfolio
    Birlasoft Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 146 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Small Cap and Aditya Birla SL Digital India Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Kotak - Small & Midcap and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy
    Birlasoft
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 146
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Small Cap and Aditya Birla SL Digital India
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Kotak - Small & Midcap and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy
    Exide Industries Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 127 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Green Portfolio - The Impact ESG and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap
    Exide Industries
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 127
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Green Portfolio - The Impact ESG and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap
    J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 114 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: IDBI Healthcare and Mirae Asset Healthcare Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Equirus Core Equity and Capgrow - Growth
    J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 114
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: IDBI Healthcare and Mirae Asset Healthcare
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Equirus Core Equity and Capgrow - Growth
    City Union Bank Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Edelweiss Mid Cap and PGIM India Small Cap Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Phillip Capital - Emerging India Portfolio
    City Union Bank
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Edelweiss Mid Cap and PGIM India Small Cap
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Phillip Capital - Emerging India Portfolio
    Multi Commodity Exchange of India Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap and Franklin Build India Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Core Value Strategy-Concentrated Option and Compound Everyday Capital - Long Term Focused Value
    Multi Commodity Exchange of India
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap and Franklin Build India
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Core Value Strategy-Concentrated Option and Compound Everyday Capital - Long Term Focused Value
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mirae Asset Healthcare and Union Small Cap Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Invesco - Challengers
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mirae Asset Healthcare and Union Small Cap
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Invesco - Challengers
    Narayana Hrudayalaya Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Pharma and Taurus Tax Shield Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Pearls and NJ - Multicap
    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Pharma and Taurus Tax Shield
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Pearls and NJ - Multicap
    Sapphire Foods India Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 106 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Consumption Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology
    Sapphire Foods India
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 106
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Consumption
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology
    Gujarat State Petronet Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 97 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Value and Invesco India Infrastructure Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal - Multifactor Equity PMS and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap
    Gujarat State Petronet
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 97
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Value and Invesco India Infrastructure
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal - Multifactor Equity PMS and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap
    Can Fin Homes Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 99 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Tata Housing Opportunities and SBI PSU Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Guardian – Multicap and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities
    Can Fin Homes
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 99
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Tata Housing Opportunities and SBI PSU
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Guardian – Multicap and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities
    KEI Industries Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Infrastructure and IDBI Small Cap Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: NAFA Clean Tech Portfolio and Right Horizon - Super Value
    KEI Industries
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Infrastructure and IDBI Small Cap
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: NAFA Clean Tech Portfolio and Right Horizon - Super Value
    CreditAccess Grameen Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Canara Robeco Value and Union Multicap Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Gems and Trivantage Capital - Select Diversified Strategy
    CreditAccess Grameen
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Canara Robeco Value and Union Multicap
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Gems and Trivantage Capital - Select Diversified Strategy
    Go Fashion (India) Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 89 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: SBI Consumption Opportunities and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Ambit Investment Advisors – TenX and Centrum PMS - Good to Great
    Go Fashion (India)
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 89
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: SBI Consumption Opportunities and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Ambit Investment Advisors – TenX and Centrum PMS - Good to Great
    Quess Corp Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 88 Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Taurus Tax Shield and Aditya Birla SL MNC Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Globe Capital Market – Value and Nine Rivers Capital - Aurum Small Cap Opportunities.
    Quess Corp
    Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 88
    Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Taurus Tax Shield and Aditya Birla SL MNC
    Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Globe Capital Market – Value and Nine Rivers Capital - Aurum Small Cap Opportunities.
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:47 am