MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF bet big on these smallcap stocks. Do you own any?

1/16 Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Market linked investment vehicles such as Mutual Funds (MF), Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) apply various parameters to choose the quality smallcap stocks from the gamut of 3000+ stocks universe. Here are the top preferred smallcap stocks among the MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF schemes managed in India as per Finalyca promoted by PMSBazaar. Finalyca considered 2,862 mutual fund schemes, 313 PMS strategies, 121 ULIP plans and 55 AIF schemes to compile this data. Data as of January 31, 2022.

2/16 Dixon Technologies (India)

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 166

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap Equity and Invesco India Focused 20 Equity

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: ATLAS - Midcap PMS Fund and Piper Serica Advisors - Leader Portfolio

3/16 Birlasoft

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 146

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Small Cap and Aditya Birla SL Digital India

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Kotak - Small & Midcap and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy

4/16 Exide Industries

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 127

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Green Portfolio - The Impact ESG and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap

5/16 J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 114

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: IDBI Healthcare and Mirae Asset Healthcare

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Equirus Core Equity and Capgrow - Growth

6/16 City Union Bank

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Edelweiss Mid Cap and PGIM India Small Cap

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Phillip Capital - Emerging India Portfolio

7/16 Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap and Franklin Build India

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Core Value Strategy-Concentrated Option and Compound Everyday Capital - Long Term Focused Value

8/16 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mirae Asset Healthcare and Union Small Cap

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Invesco - Challengers

9/16 Narayana Hrudayalaya

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Pharma and Taurus Tax Shield

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Pearls and NJ - Multicap

10/16 Sapphire Foods India

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 106

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Consumption

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology

11/16 Gujarat State Petronet

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 97

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Value and Invesco India Infrastructure

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal - Multifactor Equity PMS and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap

12/16 Can Fin Homes

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 99

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Tata Housing Opportunities and SBI PSU

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Guardian – Multicap and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities

13/16 KEI Industries

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Infrastructure and IDBI Small Cap

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: NAFA Clean Tech Portfolio and Right Horizon - Super Value

14/16 CreditAccess Grameen

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Canara Robeco Value and Union Multicap

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Gems and Trivantage Capital - Select Diversified Strategy

15/16 Go Fashion (India)

Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 89

Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: SBI Consumption Opportunities and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap

Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Ambit Investment Advisors – TenX and Centrum PMS - Good to Great