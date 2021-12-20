Here are the top 10 financial services stocks held by mutual funds: Do you own any?

The financial services sector has been registering phenomenal growth, thanks to the banking regulator's inclusion of new entities with diversified businesses such as payment banks. Sub-sectors such as insurance, global capability services and fintech are also crucial components of the financial services industry. Here are the top 10 stocks from the financial services sector held by mutual funds. These stocks have been part of the top holdings of most focused equity funds.

The financial services industry manages money for individuals and corporations. As per the ACEMF application, it comprises such organizations as NBFCs, Housing finance, Insurance companies, Investment companies, Finance Term Lending, Stock Broking, Ratings agencies and Asset Management Companies.

HDFC has been one of the top 15 preferred companies of mutual funds. Schemes such as Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF, IDBI Banking & Financial Services, HDFC Banking & Financial Services, Tata Banking & Financial Services and Motilal Oswal Focused 25 held significant allocation to the stock as per their latest portfolio.

Bajaj Finance has been one of the top 10 stock holdings among the Axis equity funds. These include Axis Focused 25, Axis Bluechip, Axis ESG Equity and Axis Flexi Cap Fund. Some of the other schemes that held sizeable exposure to the stocks were JM Core 11, IDBI Banking & Financial Services and Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services Fund.

Schemes such as DSP Focus, Invesco India PSU Equity, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity, DSP Top 100 Equity and Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund held significant investment in the stock.

It is one of the Nifty Next 50 index constituents preferred by schemes such ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity, ICICI Pru Exports & Services, ICICI Pru Banking & Fin Serv and DSP Focus Fund.

Schemes such as Motilal Oswal Focused 25, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap, ICICI Pru Nifty Low Vol 30 ETF, Tata Banking & Financial Services and Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund held significant allocation to the stock.

Schemes that hold significant exposure to the stock include Sundaram Fin Serv Opp, JM Flexicap, Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services, DSP Quant and Aditya Birla SL Special Opp Fund.

Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities, DSP Focus, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity and SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment Plan were some of the funds that had sizeable exposure to the stock.

Schemes such as Motilal Oswal Midcap 30, ITI Value, ICICI Pru Midcap, Navi Large & Midcap and ITI Mid Cap Fund had exposure to the stock.

SBI Focused Equity, Union Focused, Union Flexi Cap, SBI Banking & Financial Services and SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund-Investment Plan had significant exposure to the stock.