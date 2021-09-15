Here are 10 popular microcap stocks held by mutual funds

Micro-cap stocks had a solid run over the last 15-18 months and outperformed other segments by a huge margin. The NIFTY Microcap 250 TRI registered a spectacular show by gaining 310 from its March 2020 lows. Microcap stocks are quite risky, but also have the potential to deliver high returns. Fund managers apply various parameter to choose microcap stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are the most popular microcap stocks held by open-ended equity oriented mutual funds (651 schemes). Data is as on August 31, 2021. Stocks with market capitalization less than Rs 3,500 crore are considered microcaps.

There were 30 equity oriented schemes that held the stock of the construction company Ashoka Buildcon. LIC MF Infrastructure accumulated around 25 percent more shares.

Now, 29 equity oriented schemes held the stock of DCB Bank. Four equity schemes from ITI mutual fund, ICICI Prudential smallcap and Nippon India multicap increased their exposure to the stock.

There were 26 equity schemes that held the stock of Techno Electric & Engineering Company. Schemes such as DSP India T.I.G.E.R, IDBI Small Cap, Union Value Discovery increased exposure in this stock.

Only Tata smallcap increased exposure to the stock of Greenply Industries during August. SBI Consumption Opportunities, IDFC Sterling Value, IDFC Tax Advantage and PGIM India Midcap Opportunities reduced their holding in the stock.

There were 21 equity schemes held the stock of Ahluwalia Contracts (India). ITI Small Cap and L&T Conservative Hybridexited exited totally from the stock during August month.

While, ICICI Pru smallcap increased its stake in Gateway Distriparks, Edelweiss Small Cap and ICICI Pru India Opportunities cut their exposure in the stock.

There were 20 equity schemes held the stock of Repco Home Finance. Invesco India Financial Services added 10 percent in the stock during the August.

Six schemes from Taurus mutual fund and L&T Large and Midcap increased exposure in the stock of VRL Logistics during the August month.

Five schemes from Taurus mutual fund increased exposure to the stock of GE Power India during the month while, Quant Infrastructure exited totally.