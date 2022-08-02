Banks and housing finance companies that offer the cheapest home loans

Home loan interest rates have seen a dramatic rise after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) effected two rounds of repo rate hikes in May and June. As a result of the cumulative 90 basis-point hike, the repo rate has risen to 4.9 percent. All retail floating-rate home loans sanctioned after October 1, 2019 are linked to an external benchmark, which in case of most banks is the repo rate. As a result, home loans have turned costlier and interest burden has increased for home loan borrowers. Moreover, these rates could rise further if RBI hikes repo rate again on August 5. At present, several banks and housing finance companies offer interest rates under 8 percent on Rs 75-lakh home loans with tenure of 20 years, as per data from Bankbazaar.com.

At 7.15 percent, Indian Overseas Bank offers the lowest interest rates on home loans of Rs 75 lakh with tenure of 20 years at present, according to Bankbazaar data.

Interest rate of 7.2 percent is what Central Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv charge for such home loans. The EMI in this case will work out to Rs 59,051.

Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India levy interest rate of 7.3 percent per annum. Borrowers' monthly installment will amount to Rs 59,506

A clutch of banks - Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India offer an interest rate of 7.4 percent. The EMI on a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a tenure of 20 years will work out to Rs 59,962.

At 7.45 percent, Bank of Baroda (BoB) offers a slightly higher interest rate on such home loans. In this case, borrowers have to pay an EMI of Rs 60,190.

LIC Housing Finance is quoting an interest rate of 7.5 percent on a Rs 75-lakh home loan with 20-year tenure. Likewise, IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank charge the same interest rate. The EMI will work out to Rs 60,419

India's largest bank- SBI - offers an interest rate of 7.55 percent. Canara Bank, too, charges the same rate to its home loan customers seeking a loan of Rs 75 lakh with a tenure of 20 years. The EMI will amount to Rs 60,649