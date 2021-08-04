MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

5 international funds that delivered 18-28% annually over five years

US-focused funds dominate the performance list, though a few other global schemes, too, are catching up

Venkatasubramanian K
August 04, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Investing in international markets has caught on with many wishing to diversify their portfolios overseas. Mutual funds and ETFs are popular vehicles for investors. Thanks to the massive rally over the last decade in the US markets, funds focused on that geography dominate the performance chart.
Investing in international markets has caught on with many wishing to diversify their portfolios overseas. Mutual funds and ETFs are popular vehicles for investors. Thanks to the massive rally over the last decade in the US markets, funds focused on that geography dominate the performance chart.
Franklin India Feeder - Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund comes next in the list with 23.5 percent returns. It is benchmarked against the broader market Russell 3000 Growth index and has assets of Rs 3610 crore.
Franklin India Feeder - Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund comes next in the list with 23.5 percent returns. It is benchmarked against the broader market Russell 3000 Growth index and has assets of Rs 3610 crore.
PGIM India Global Opportunities Fund delivered 22.2 percent returns over five years. True to its name, its feeder fund invests in US, European and Chinese stocks among others. The fund manages assets of Rs 1269 crore.
PGIM India Global Opportunities Fund delivered 22.2 percent returns over five years. True to its name, its feeder fund invests in US, European and Chinese stocks among others. The fund manages assets of Rs 1269 crore.
DSP US Flexible Equity Fund delivered 18.4 percent returns over the last five years. It manages assets of Rs 473 crore.
DSP US Flexible Equity Fund delivered 18.4 percent returns over the last five years. It manages assets of Rs 473 crore.
Venkatasubramanian K
Tags: #international funds #invest #Mutual Funds #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Aug 4, 2021 08:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.