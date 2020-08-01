Slideshow | Market breaks six-week rally amid rising virus cases, weak global data

Last week Indian rupee ended flat versus the US dollar. Rakesh Patil 1/10 Market broke the sixth consecutive week rally in the week ended July 31 on the back of profit booking seen due to the mixed global and domestic factors including possibility of a sharp rise in NPAs in FY21, India Inc earnings, July F&O expiry, status quo policy decision by US Fed, worst US Q2 GDP data and resurgence in Corona cases worldwide. 2/10 Last week, BSE Sensex fell 522.01 points (1.3 percent) to close at 37606.89, while the Nifty50 shed 120.65 points (1 percent) to end at 11073.5 levels. 3/10 In the July Series the BSE Sensex rose over 8 percent, while Nifty rallied nearly 8 percent. Among sectors, Nifty IT rose 25 percent, while Nifty Media, Realty and PSU Bank sectors shed 7 percent each. Infosys jumped 37 percent and Wipro added 30 percent but Zee Enterprises and Bharti Infratel shed 19 percent and 16 percent respectively. 4/10 BSE Mid-cap Index ended with marginal gains of 0.4 percent. KIOCL, Future Retail, Torrent Pharma, Supreme Industries, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals and JSPL rose over 10 percent each. However, ICICI Securities, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Capital and M&M Financial Services fell 8-15 percent. 5/10 BSE Small-cap index was up 0.4 percent. Capri Global, Laurus Labs, Majesco, Omaxe, Future Enterprises, Mastek and Essel Propack rose more than 20 percent each, while Hathway Cable, Opto Circuits and GTL Infrastructure down 20 percent each. 6/10 The BSE Large-cap Index was down 0.7 percent. Losers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Bank and BPCL, while gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement and Dabur India. 7/10 On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. 8/10 On the sectoral front, Nifty Pharma Index outperformed other indices with a gain of 9 percent followed by Nifty IT and Metal. On the other hand, Nifty Media and Nifty Bank indices ended lower by 4 percent each. 9/10 In the last week, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1311.32 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 2445.41 crore. In the month of July, FII bought equities worth Rs 2,490.19 crore while DII sold equities worth of Rs 10,007.88 crore. 10/10 Last week Indian rupee ended flat versus the US dollar. The domestic currency closed at 74.81 per dollar on July 31, against its July 24 closing of 74.83 per dollar. First Published on Aug 1, 2020 08:11 am