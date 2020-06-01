In pics | India's top-10 most valuable brands in 2020

From Tata Group to Reliance, here is a list of India's most valuable brands of 2020 Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08 1/11 Brand Finance released a Brand Value Report 2020 which provides a complete breakdown of the assumptions, data sources and calculations used to arrive at brand’s value. Tata Group has once again retained its position, recording a modest 2 percent brand value growth to $20 billion. Here are the top 10 most valuable brands in India. (Image: Wikipedia) 2/11 Rank 10 | Airtel | Industry: Telecoms | 2020 brand valuation: $4,460 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,789 million | Value fall by: 6.9 percent (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/11 Rank 9 | HCL | Industry: IT Services | 2020 brand valuation: $4,889 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,648 million | Value growth: 5.2 percent. (Image: HCL) 4/11 Rank 8 | Indian Oil | Industry: Oil & Gas | 2020 brand valuation: $4,970 million | 2019 brand valuation: $3,524 million | Value growth: 41 percent. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | Mahindra Group | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $5,735 million | 2019 brand valuation: $5,241 million | Value growth: 9.4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/11 Rank 6 | HDFC | Industry: Banks | 2020 brand valuation: $5,927 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,844 million | Value growth: 22.4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/11 Rank 5 | State Bank of India | Industry: Banks | 2020 brand valuation: $6,434 million | 2019 brand valuation: $5,973 million | Value growth: 7.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/11 Rank 4 | Infosys | Industry: IT Services | 2020 brand valuation: $7,087 million | 2019 brand valuation: $6,501 million | Value growth: 9 percent. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Reliance Industries Ltd | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $7,927 million | 2019 brand valuation: $6,332 million | Value growth: 25.2 percent. (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer | Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) 10/11 Rank 2 | LIC | Industry: Insurance | 2020 brand valuation: $8,106 million | 2019 brand valuation: $7,322 million | Value growth: 10.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/11 Rank 1 | TATA group | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $20,001 million | 2019 brand valuation: $19,559 million | Value growth: 2.3 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jun 1, 2020 12:56 pm