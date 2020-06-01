App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India's top-10 most valuable brands in 2020

From Tata Group to Reliance, here is a list of India's most valuable brands of 2020

Priyanka Roshan @PriyankaTanu08
Brand Finance released a Brand Value Report 2020 which provides a complete breakdown of the assumptions, data sources and calculations used to arrive at brand’s value. Tata Group has once again retained its position, recording a modest 2 percent brand value growth to $20 billion. Here are the top 10 most valuable brands in India. (Image: Wikipedia)
1/11

Brand Finance released a Brand Value Report 2020 which provides a complete breakdown of the assumptions, data sources and calculations used to arrive at brand’s value. Tata Group has once again retained its position, recording a modest 2 percent brand value growth to $20 billion. Here are the top 10 most valuable brands in India. (Image: Wikipedia)

Rank 10 | Airtel | Industry: Telecoms | 2020 brand valuation: $4,460 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,789 million | Value fall by: 6.9 percent (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/11

Rank 10 | Airtel | Industry: Telecoms | 2020 brand valuation: $4,460 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,789 million | Value fall by: 6.9 percent (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 9 | HCL | Industry: IT Services | 2020 brand valuation: $4,889 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,648 million | Value growth: 5.2 percent (Image: HCL)
3/11

Rank 9 | HCL | Industry: IT Services | 2020 brand valuation: $4,889 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,648 million | Value growth: 5.2 percent. (Image: HCL)

Rank 8 | Indian Oil | Industry: Oil & Gas | 2020 brand valuation: $4,970 million | 2019 brand valuation: $3,524 million | Value growth: 41 percent. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Rank 8 | Indian Oil | Industry: Oil & Gas | 2020 brand valuation: $4,970 million | 2019 brand valuation: $3,524 million | Value growth: 41 percent. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Mahindra Group | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $5,735 million | 2019 brand valuation: $5,241 million | Value growth: 9.4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/11

Rank 7 | Mahindra Group | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $5,735 million | 2019 brand valuation: $5,241 million | Value growth: 9.4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 6 | HDFC | Industry: Banks | 2020 brand valuation: $5,927 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,844 million | Value growth: 22.4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
6/11

Rank 6 | HDFC | Industry: Banks | 2020 brand valuation: $5,927 million | 2019 brand valuation: $4,844 million | Value growth: 22.4 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 5 | State Bank of India | Industry: Banks | 2020 brand valuation: $6,434 million | 2019 brand valuation: $5,973 million | Value growth: 7.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/11

Rank 5 | State Bank of India | Industry: Banks | 2020 brand valuation: $6,434 million | 2019 brand valuation: $5,973 million | Value growth: 7.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 4 | Infosys | Industry: IT Services | 2020 brand valuation: $7,087 million | 2019 brand valuation: $6,501 million | Value growth: 9 percent. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Rank 4 | Infosys | Industry: IT Services | 2020 brand valuation: $7,087 million | 2019 brand valuation: $6,501 million | Value growth: 9 percent. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Reliance Industries Ltd | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $7,927 million | 2019 brand valuation: $6,332 million | Value growth: 25.2 percent. (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer | Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
9/11

Rank 3 | Reliance Industries Ltd | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $7,927 million | 2019 brand valuation: $6,332 million | Value growth: 25.2 percent. (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer | Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

Rank 2 | LIC | Industry: Insurance | 2020 brand valuation: $8,106 million | 2019 brand valuation: $7,322 million | Value growth: 10.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
10/11

Rank 2 | LIC | Industry: Insurance | 2020 brand valuation: $8,106 million | 2019 brand valuation: $7,322 million | Value growth: 10.7 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Rank 1 | TATA group | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $20,001 million | 2019 brand valuation: $19,559 million | Value growth: 2.3 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
11/11

Rank 1 | TATA group | Industry: Conglomerate | 2020 brand valuation: $20,001 million | 2019 brand valuation: $19,559 million | Value growth: 2.3 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Brand Finance Report 2020 #brand value #India #India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020 #Slideshow #Tata Group

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.