1/5 Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been bestowed with France’s highest order of merit called the Legion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna on May 16. (Image: Twitter @MinColonna)

2/5 The 59-year old was conferred with this honour for bolstering relations and building business between India and France. He was accompanied by his wife Lalitha and son Pranav. (Image: Twitter @MinColonna)

3/5 After presenting the award, Colona tweeted that Tata Companies is a major player in the Franco-Indian partnership and called Chandrasekaran “a true friend of France”. (Image: Twitter @MinColonna)

4/5 The award ceremony, held at the Residence of France, brought together more than 150 CEOs and business leaders representing prominent Indo-French companies across diverse sectors such as aerospace and defence, mobility, energy, consumer goods, agro-industry, and luxury. (Image: Twitter @payalskanwar)