In Pics: Stories behind the names of world's most renowned companies

1/14 Apple Computers: Steve Jobs, the founder, chose the name as he was fond of the fruit. When he failed to find a better name, he settled on “Apple Computers” after threatening his colleagues with the choice if they couldn’t come up with an alternative by 5 pm.

2/14 Adobe: Founder John Warnock’s house was situated near the Adobe Creek river, which inspired the name for the company.

3/14 Google: Originally named ‘Googol,’ the search engine’s name represented the number 1 followed by 100 zeros. The founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, presented their idea to an investor who mistakenly wrote a check to “Google,” and the name stuck.

4/14 Sony: The name is derived from the Latin word “sonus,” meaning sound, and “sonny,” a slang term used to describe a bright youngster.

5/14 Yahoo!: Inspired by Jonathan Swift’s book “Gulliver’s Travels,” the founders, Jerry yang and Davis Filo, chose the name because they saw themselves as “yahoos.”

6/14 Motorola: The name was inspired by the popular radio company at the time, Victrola, when founder Paul Galvin started manufacturing radios for cars.

7/14 Xerox: Derived from the Greek word “xer,” meaning dry, inventor Chester Carlson shoes the name for his dry copying product.

8/14 Sun Microsystems: Founded by four Stanford University friends, the name stands for “Stanford University Network.”

9/14 Microsoft: The name was coined by Bill Gates to represent the company’s focus on MICROcomputer SOFTware. It was initially “Micro-Soft,” but the hyphen was later dropped.

10/14 Intel: Originally, founders Bob Noyce and Gordon Moore wanted to name the company “Moore Noyce,” but the name was already trademarked by a hotel chain. They settled on an acronym of “INTegrated ELectronics” instead.

11/14 Hewlett-Packard: The company’s name was decided by a coin toss between founders Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard, who decided it would be either “Hewlett-Packard” or “Packard-Hewlett.”

12/14 Oracle: While working on a CIA project, founders Larry Ellison and Bob Oats name their company “Oracle,” which represented the system to give answers to all questions.

13/14 Cisco: The name is an abbreviation of “San Francisco,” the city where the company was founded. The logo of the company reflects its San Francisco heritage, with a stylized Golden Gate Bridge.