1/4 Ahead of tabling of the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitahraman, along with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, called on President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

2/4 As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to the Parliament to present the Union Budget. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

3/4 Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-year Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's incumbent government in Parliament. This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)