World EV Day 2022: The top-10 electric cars to watch out for over the next year

As we celebrate World EV Day 2022, it is worth checking out what auto manufacturers have in store for India over the course of the next few months. Almost all of the cars on this list, we already know about. Some of these have already been unveiled and some launched in international markets. Starting with the Mahindra XUV400 that was unveiled just yesterday, we will also see spectacular new cars such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. Here are the Top-10 EVs to watch out for.

Mahindra XUV400 | Mahindra has unveiled the its newest electric vehicle (EV), the XUV400. Now, while this is not their first EV per se (remember the e20 and the Verito), the XUV400 is the first in the line-up of new EVs from the Indian manufacturer. The EV is based on its ICE counterpart, the XUV300. It gets similar styling, but with EV-specific touches. The XUV400 is also bigger at 4,200 mm, but features an identical 2,660 mm wheelbase. The front sees a tweaked headlamp and LED DRLs, a closed off grille and more aggressive bumpers. Additionally, the front is also sprinkled with bronze garnishes, which include the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. At the rear, too, Mahindra has refreshed the tail gate and the wrap around LED tail lamps flank a new more prominent licence plate housing. Powering the Mahindra XUV400 is a 39.4 kWh battery pack, which in turn powers a front-axle mounted electric motor. This is capable of producing 150 hp of maximum power and 110 Nm of peak torque. According to Mahindra, the XUV400 is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds. The company also claims a total range of 456 km on a single charge. Talking of charging, the XUV400 can be plugged into a 50 kW DC fast charger for a 0-80 percent charging time of 50 minutes. (Image: Mahindra and Mahindra)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai’s performance arm, Kia recently launched the EV6, an all-electric crossover hatch. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 too, under its skin, is essentially the Kia EV6. This hatchback, however, is set to be assembled in India itself. Both cars have similar attributes where the powertrain is concerned thanks to the use of the same E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6. This means the Ioniq, in international markets, gets two battery options, a 58 kWh battery pack and a 77.8 kWh battery pack. According to the WLTP cycle, the Ioniq 5 is claimed to deliver a maximum range of 507 km on a full charge. Motor options will also be similar with the rear-wheel-drive motor capable of producing 226 hp of maximum power while the two AWD motors will churn up 320 hp of maximum power. The biggest advantage that the Ioniq will have, however, is the pricing. While the EV6’s CBU route asks for 100 percent in taxes, the CKD route will attract just about 15 percent, which means we could see a price as low as around the Rs 45 lakh mark. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Kona EV | First launched in India back in 2019, the Hyundai Kona Electric became the first electric car to grace our markets from a mainstream manufacturer. In 2020, the Kona Electric received its first facelift internationally. The car is now bound for our shores once again and this means a host of changes and upgrades. For starters, the Kona Electric receives a new design complete with an overhauled front fascia. The front grille has been removed now and the Kona looks like the EV it was born to be. Headlamps have been sharpened and the cladding toned down with body-coloured wheel arches and a new set of alloys. Mechanically, the Kona will remain unchanged. The current Kona in India is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery paired with a 136 hp motor providing a range of 304 km on a single charge. Globally, however, the SUV also gets a larger 64 kWh battery pack paired with a 204 hp motor. This variant allows for a total range of 483 km. Whether Hyundai decides to bring in this variant is yet to be seen, but we should be able to see the interior updates similar to the international spec Kona. (Image: Hyundai)

BYD Atto 3 | Chinese EV manufacturer, BYD made its entry into the Indian markets, but only in the fleet segment. The E6 electric MPV has been made available for private buyers only recently, and now however, the company is all set to launch the Atto 3 electric SUV. The SUV EV is scheduled for launch on October 11 and has been available in some other markets like New Zealand, Singapore and Australia for a while now. In terms of design, the Atto 3 looks like any typical SUV, but with its own unique touches. The front features a sleek set of headlamps with a chrome strop connecting the two, no grille to speak off, and a nice looking bumper complete with a faux, silver skid-plate. The rear windscreen is steeply raked and the tail gate features wrap-around tail lamps. Powering the Atto 3 is a choice between a 49.92 kWh and a 60.48 kWh battery pack, which, in turn, powers a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor. The company claims the bigger battery is capable of 480 km on a single charge as per the NEDC cycle. The BYD Atto will be making its way to the Indian markets by way of the SKD (semi knocked-down) route. This should mean a sticker price of roughly Rs 25-35 lakh putting it in competition with the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric. (Image: BYD)

Tata Altroz EV | Tata is already paving the pathway for a slew of launches in the coming years. The closest one now, however, after the Nexon EV Max is of the Altroz EV. The car was already showcased in its pre-production form back at the 2020 Auto Expo and it’s about time for the Altroz to arrive. The Altroz EV is expected to be powered by the same powertrain that is available on the standard range Nexon EV. The Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that powers a single 129 hp electric motor. This figure could be revised slightly on the Altroz, but we can definitely expect slightly higher range figures thanks to the lighter weight of the hatchback. Feature upgrades can be expected over the current ICE ALtroz’s list. Things like connected car tech should come as standard along with more premium interiors. In terms of pricing, we can expect a figure around the Rs 10-11 lakh mark and we should see the car launching in India sometime towards the end of this year. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Tiago EV | The Tiago will be their entry-level hatchback and will likely be powered by the same motor as the Tigor EV that is also currently on sale. This means while performance should be roughly the same, the Tiago EV will undercut the Tigor EV so as to provide customers with a cheaper option in the EV segment. The Tiago EV is expected to be powered by a 26 kWh battery pack, which, in turn, powers an electric motor that produces 74 hp of maximum power and 170 Nm of torque. While the Tigor EV is currently the cheapest EV in Tata’s line-up, starting at Rs 11.99 lakh, the Tiago EV should get a starting price tag of somewhere near the Rs 8-10 lakh mark. In terms of equipment, expect roughly the same list of features as that available on the ICE Tiago, but with a few updates to keep things fresh and futuristic. As for range, the Tiago EV is expected to be capable of roughly 310 km on a single charge. (Image: Tata Motors)

Skoda Enyaq iV | Skoda seems to be getting ready to launch the new Enyaq iV in the Indian market. Test mules of the SUV have already been spotted on Indian streets and a festive season launch could be on the cards. The Skoda Enyaq is smaller than the Kodiaq with dimensions measuring 4,648 mm, 1,877 mm and 1,616 mm in length, width and height. Cabin space, however, should not be an issue thanks to the electric powertrain. In international markets, the Enyaq is offered in a number of trim levels. The test mule spotted, however, was an 80X variant which sits just below the top-end RS variant. This means it gets a 77 kWh battery pack powering two electric motors, one at each axle. These give a combined output of 265 hp maximum power and allows for a 0-10 km/h sprint in 6.9 seconds. Range is claimed to be about 513 km on a single charge, which is similar to the Kia EV6 and the BMW i14 that is currently on sale in India. As for charging, the Enyaq iV is equipped with a 125 kW system unlike the Kia EV6. The Enyaq iV is expected to be brought into out markets via the CBU (completely built-up) route, which would mean higher prices unless they stick to the 2,500-unit import restriction. However, if the SUV sees decent demand, we could see it being brought in as CKD (completely knocked-down) unit. (Image: Skoda)

Citroen C3 EV | Citroen’s debut in India was made with the C5 Aircross, which was facelifted recently. Lower down in its stable was the C3, which was also launched just this year. News now is that the French company is working on an electric variant that will be based on the C3. Details for the EV are fairly scarce, but we expect it to be powered by a 50 kWh battery pack. Its ICE-powered counterpart, the C3 is currently priced at Rs 5.71 lakh, so the EV should be in the range of Rs 9-12 lakh. This will put the C3 squarely against the likes of the Tata Tigor and Altroz that we have already spoken about. Of course, there should be better interiors as well as a features list such as cruise control, wireless charging, etc. (Image: Citroen)

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 | The Mercedes-Benz EQS is, at the moment, the pinnacle of luxury EV sedans. The company has already launched the AMG EQS 53 in India, and now, scheduled for a launch on September 21 is the EQS 580. Powering the 580 variant of the EQS sedan are two electric motors – one at each axle – that combined churn out 516 hp of maximum power and 855 Nm of peak torque. If the Kia is loaded to the brim with features, the EQS makes itself another box and fills that up too. The highlight will be the Hyperscreen, as Mercedes calls it, an all-glass dashboard complete with three displays that seamlessly flow into each other. You have the usual instrument cluster and infotainment system but a third display sits in front of the passenger allowing them to control the entertainment needs of the car. According to the WLTP cycle, the EQS 580 is capable of a total of 770 km in range. The biggest news about the EQS, however, is that it will be locally assembled at Mercedes’ Chakan facility allowing for fairly low prices compared to full imports. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)