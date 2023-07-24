The new BMW X5 has finally made it to India at a cheaper price tag of Rs 93.90 lakh
The BMW X5 soldiers on with the same mild-hybrid powertrain options, but receives minor updates to the exteriors and more noticeable changes to the interior
July 24, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
