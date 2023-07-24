The new BMW X5 has finally made it to India at a cheaper price tag of Rs 93.90 lakh

1/8 Recently, BMW launched the facelifted X5 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 93.9 lakh. The model debuted globally in February and made its way to India with a staggering price drop for the entry-level variant. Like before, the X5 is available in petrol and diesel options with the 48V mild-hybrid system. It gets quite a few changes to the exterior as well as the interior. (Image: BMW)

2/8 On the outside, the X5 doesn’t change much in profile. However, there is a new set of 21-inch alloys. At the front, the headlamps have been tweaked for a sleeker look with new insignias. While the large kidney grille remains the same, there is an option to illuminate it. The front bumper has been refreshed and features new L-shaped inserts and a large air dam. The overall changes to the front, however minimal, seem to add to the aggressive look of the SUV. At the rear, there aren’t any changes, save for redesigned tail lamp clusters and a tweaked rear bumper. (Image: BMW)

3/8 The X5 comes in two trim levels, xLine and M Sport. The xLine trim is the base variant with standard roof rails and an exterior trim finished in satin aluminium. The M Sport trim gives the X5 a sportier appeal, thanks to a different set of bumpers and dark shadow rear bumper, gloss black roof rails and trapezoidal exhaust tips. (Image: BMW)

4/8 On the interior front, the changes are a little more noticeable. First up is the new twin-screen digital display. A 14.9-inch screen sits front and centre and functions as the infotainment system complete with BMW’s iDrive 8 operating system. This allows the centre console to be a lot less cluttered, with all controls moved to the touchscreen. The 12.3-inch digital driver display showcases everything you need to know about the car. BMW has incorporated the glass toggle switch for the drive selector. This is a feature in many recent BMW models and has made its way over to the X5. (Image: BMW)

5/8 Sound is provided by a Harmon Kardon speaker system and a new light bar has been positioned under the infotainment system to provide ambient lighting. Between the two trims, there are different seats to be had. While the xLine gets sport seats as standard with heating functionality, the M Sport gets the comfort seat package with full electric adjustability, ventilation and heating. Other features on the X5 include a panoramic sunroof, M Leather steering wheel, glass highlights on touch surfaces, a 360-degree camera, and a host of driver assistance systems, including cruise control, attentiveness assist, parking assist and remote parking via smartphone. (Image: BMW)

6/8 Moving to the powertrain, the petrol and diesel options get the 48V mild-hybrid system. The xDrive 40i is powered by the 3-litre straight-six petrol engine that produces 381 hp of maximum power and 520 Nm of peak torque. Zero to 100 km/h can be achieved in 5.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. (Image: BMW)

7/8 The xDrive 30d is powered by a 3-litre straight-six diesel engine that can produce 286 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of achieving a top speed of 233 km/h with a 0-100 sprint time of 6.1 seconds. Both engines come standard with a 12 hp/200 Nm electric motor. Transmission, too, is a standard 8-speed automatic on both powertrains. (Image: BMW)