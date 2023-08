1/11 Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the monthly sales chart in July with a combined sales figure of 1,52,126 units. While the year-on-year (YoY) growth has been 6.5 percent, the carmaker's sales have gone up 14.4 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis from 1,33,027 units in June. Hyundai came next with 50,701 units and Tata Motors took the third spot with 47,630 units. The monthly car-specific sales chart tallies with these figures as well with Maruti taking the top four places and continuing to dominate the Top-10 list with eight models. The only other manufacturers here are Hyundai and Tata Motors, with one car each in the running.

2/11 Maruti Suzuki Eeco | Starting off at number 10, we have the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. Now, this is a combined sales figure of both privately as well as commercially-owned vehicles, but the utility van continues to be a favourite among buyers. On a YoY basis, the Eeco has seen a negative growth of 8 percent with sales dipping from 13,048 units in 2022 to 12,037 units in July 2023. However, on a MoM basis, it witnessed a staggering growth of 25.8 percent from 9,354 units in June. The Eeco got a facelift in November 2022 with the new naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre K-series engine. This produces 89 hp of max power and 104.4 Nm of peak torque. It also has a CNG variant, which uses the same engine. In this model, the performance figures drop a bit, at 71 hp of max power and 95 Nm of peak torque. Do remember that the Eeco is used as an LCV (light commercial vehicle) and tends to lack the creature comforts one would otherwise find in cars meant for personal use. You can get this both in five as well as seven-seater configs. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

3/11 Tata Nexon | The Nexon seems to have fallen from grace to ninth place in July from fifth place in June. With a total of 12,349 units, Nexon’s sales figure has fallen from 13,827 units in June, a degrowth of around 10.5 percent. On YoY basis, the SUV’s sales slumped 13 percent from 14,214 units. The Nexon is available in a range of powertrain options, including an electric variant called the Nexon EV. Tata Motors is also getting ready for the launch of the facelifted Nexon, expected around September. Rumours surrounding the launch suggest that the company will be giving up the current trims and introducing 10 new ones. Additionally, new features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, backlit logo, 360-degree camera, LED headlamps, DRLs (daylight running lights), multiple drive modes, touch-based HVAC control panel, wireless charging, leatherette upholstery, and a single-pane sunroof are all expected to make it to the new version. Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (along with the existing 1.5-litre diesel) is expected to power the upgraded car. (Image: Tata Motors)

4/11 Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Like the Nexon, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR also fell considerably from the first place in June 2023 (17,481 units). With a degrowth of close to 26 percent, it saw sales of only 12,970 units in July. The numbers are a little more severe on YoY basis. Compared to 22,588 units in July of 2022, the fall is a negative 43 percent. However, on the yearly sales charts calculated till March, the WagonR has been the best-selling car for two years in a row. Recently, Maruti decided to do away with features from the top-spec variant of the tall-boy hatch, specifically, the rear defogger. While that may not sound like much, a rear defogger does help with visibility, especially during the monsoon and winter. The WagonR continues to be available in three powertrain options, including a CNG variant. The smaller of the two petrol versions, the 1-litre, three-cylinder engine produces 66 hp and 82 Nm. The bigger 1.2-litre, four-cylinder unit belts out 89 hp and 113 Nm. Both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT are offered as options. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

5/11 Maruti Suzuki Fronx | The baby of the bunch, the Fronx has been introduced into the market only this year and as such, there aren’t any yearly figures. What we do have is a MoM comparison, which is promising. With 7,991 units sold in June, the Fronx did not even make it to the Top-10 chart. In July however, with sales of 13,220 units, the Fronx recorded a massive growth of 65 percent. It was launched in April at a starting price of Rs 7.47 lakh. The compact SUV is available with two petrol options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine produces 90 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque, and comes mated with either a 5-speed automatic or a 5-speed AMT (AMTs are automatic but with the option to change gears manually without a clutch). The 1-litre turbo-petrol, on the other hand, churns out 100 hp of maximum power and 147 Nm of peak torque and comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Maruti also recently launched a CNG variant of the Fronx utilising the naturally aspirated engine, which produces 76 hp and 98.5 Nm. This variant is available with only a manual transmission option. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

6/11 Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Coming to India’s best-selling sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has managed to come sixth this month, selling a total of 13,395 units. On YoY basis, this is still a fall of 3 percent, but surprisingly, the car didn’t make the charts in June, when it sold only 9,322 units. It has grown 43 percent since. The Dzire continues to be offered in a variety of trims and is currently in its third generation. Its last facelift was back in 2020, and a new generation is expected to be launched next year complete with a strong hybrid setup. For now, the Dzire, like the rest of the Maruti Suzuki line-up, offers only petrol and CNG variants. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol produces 90 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variant produces 77 hp and 98.5 Nm. Both manual, as well as automatic transmission options, are available on the petrol variant, while the CNG variant is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

7/11 Hyundai Creta | Entering the top-five list is the Hyundai Creta, with sales of 14,062 units in July. On a MoM basis, it slipped by two places, and while its sales too have gone down, the fall is just marginal. In June, 14,447 units were sold, a fall of just 2 percent. On YoY basis, however, Creta’s sales have gone up by 11 percent from 12,625 units in July 2022. Spy shots suggest that the Hyundai is readying a facelifted version of the SUV in the near future, with extensive testing currently underway. The company has, however, teased a new Adventure Edition of the SUV, which is expected to replace the current Knight Edition. Of course, the only changes to the Adventure edition will be new aesthetics, while the bodywork and mechanicals will remain the same. The SUV was recently updated with RDE and E20-compliant engine and this saw a rise in price as well. To make the engines E20 compliant manufacturers have to make upgrades to the fuel systems, engine calibration and rubber hoses so that they can handle the more corrosive ethanol mix in E20 fuel. The Creta is currently powered by two engine options. A 1.5-litre petrol produces 115 hp of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque, while a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel produces 115 hp and 250 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available. (Image: Hyundai)

8/11 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | At number four, the Ertiga saw sale of 14,352 units, which is again, a big jump from June’s sales chart when only 8,422 units of the MPV were sold. This amounts to a little over 70 percent growth. On YoY basis as well, the Ertiga’s sales have jumped 48 percent, from 9,694 units last July. The car got its mid-life refresh earlier in April and as part of that package, the MPV got a number of updates, as well as an updated engine. The new 1.5-litre DualJet belts out 103 hp of maximum power and 136 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, both automatic and manual options are available. This time around, however, the 4-speed AMT gearbox has been replaced with a 6-speed automatic. Further, a CNG variant of the engine is also on sale, which produces 87 hp and 121 Nm. The Ertiga also gets a plethora of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, smartphone connectivity, four airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

9/11 Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Coming to the top-3 now, the Brezza saw a massive 70 percent spike in yearly sales jumping from 9,709 units in July 2022 to 16,543 units last month. On MoM basis too, the sales jumped 56 percent from 10,578 units in June. The car has also risen several places from ninth position in June. Maruti Suzuki decided to forego the Vitara in the Brezza name due to the introduction of the Grand Vitara. The compact SUV continues to remain one of the country’s favourite cars. It is currently powered by the company’s K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 103 hp of maximum power and 136 Nm of peak torque. The company also launched a CNG variant this year which produces 87 hp of maximum power and 121 Nm of peak torque. Unlike the petrol variant, however, the CNG only gets manual transmission. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

10/11 Maruti Suzuki Baleno | From the company’s premium segment, we have the Baleno at number two. With sales of 16,725 units in July, the Baleno sales slipped since last July by 7 percent when it sold 19,760 units. On MoM basis, sales have grown by 17.5 percent from 14,077 units. It has also moved two places up the monthly sales chart from fourth place in June. Starting at a price of Rs 6.61 lakh, the Baleno is powered by a petrol and a CNG variant of the same engine. The 1.2-litre petrol is capable of producing 90 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG variant, on the other hand, produces 77 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)