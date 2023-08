1/5 Mahindra along with Mitsubishi co-developed Mahindra Oja, a platform for a series of four lightweight tractors. These sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility tractor models cover a power range of 20HP to 40HP (14.91kW to 29.82kW) and will be priced in the range of Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs. 7.35 lakh. It promises to revolutionize farming in India, the United States, Japan, Southeast Asia and other global markets. (Image: Twitter, Mahindra Automobiles)

2/5 Mahindra Auto presented the Global Pik Up concept for the global market. This fresh offering is versatile, suitable for offroading, sports, daily travel, and overlanding. It will feature zip, zap and zoom drive modes, 5G connectivity, and a second-generation mHawk all-aluminium diesel engine. (Image: Twitter, Mahindra Automobiles)

3/5 The new Global Pik Up, crafted with a focus on toughness, versatility, and capability, adheres to contemporary standards of pickup technology and safety. This vehicle represents Mahindra's commitment to providing an authentic experience that combines utility and innovation. (Image: Twitter, Mahindra Automobiles)

4/5 The company launched a new concept called Born Electric that aims to electrify all the ICE brands, said Mahindra and Mahindra ED and CEO for Auto and Farm Sectors Rajesh Jenjurikar. He also added that soon the company will launch Bolero.e and Scorpio.e to give an offroad-friendly experience. (Image: Twitter, Mahindra Automobiles)