Shanghai Auto Show 2023: Latest models and concept cars displayed on the second day of the show At the Shanghai auto show this week, the largest crowds can be found around an unassuming, bright yellow hatchback parked at the booth of China's largest electric carmaker BYD. A look at the latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai auto show.
April 19, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
An Audi RS 5 is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AFP)
People visit the Hong Qi booth during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai. (Image: AFP)
An Audi AS Sportback is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AFP)
A Neta S car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AFP)
A Neta GT Speedster car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai. (Image: AFP)
A Li Auto L8 car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AFP)
An Aito M5 car car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AFP)
A Xpeng X9 car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai. (Image: AFP)
A Xpeng X6 car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AFP)
Attendees stand near the Tiggo 9 from Chinese automaker Chery during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)
Models pose near the latest offering from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)
The electric Panda mini from Chinese automaker Geely is displayed during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AP)
The BMW i7 M70L is displayed during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai. (Image: AP)
The concept car Dee from BMW that can change its color at will is displayed during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai on April 19. (Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)